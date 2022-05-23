Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga Resort 2023

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Julia Roberts Shares a Phone-free Moment at Chopard

Business

Johann Rupert Defiant on Richemont Strategy Despite Falling Shares

London’s Bruton Street Adds Alice + Olivia and Veronica Beard

The road connecting Bond Street and Berkeley Square also hosts brands including Maison Margiela, Isabel Marant, Elie Saab, Kenzo, Nanushka and Brioni.

Alice & Olivia RTW Fall 2022
Alice & Olivia, fall 2022 Lexie Moreland for WWD

LONDON Alice + Olivia and Veronica Beard are two of the latest brands to join London’s post-Brexit/COVID-19 retail renaissance.

Both brands are set to open their first U.K. flagships on Bruton Street in Mayfair this year, with Alice + Olivia bowing on Monday.

Both locations were secured by property firm Astrea with advice from Hanover Green Retail and Cushman & Wakefield.

Connecting Bond Street and Berkeley Square, Bruton Street also hosts brands including Maison Margiela, Isabel Marant, Elie Saab, Kenzo, Nanushka, and Brioni.

Spanning over 2,000 square feet, the Alice + Olivia store at 25 Burton Street, which used to be Diane von Furstenberg, will carry the brand’s full range of ready-to-wear and accessories lines, as well as its recent collaboration with the U.K.-based children’s brand Dotty Dungarees. The Bruton Street shop will be the brand’s 18th freestanding international retail location, in addition to the 25 U.S. domestic locations.

Related Galleries

Some 10 percent of the net proceeds for the opening weekend will go to the Prince’s Trust, as the brand aims to show its core values of female empowerment and philanthropy.

Stacey Bendet, founder, creative director, and chief executive officer of Alice + Olivia, said she has spent years finding the right location for the brand in London.

“London is one of my favorite cities and Bruton is one of my favorite streets. I love the energy of the women, the elegance of the architecture, and the cultural depth and history represented everywhere. We are so honored to finally have our first boutique opening this month,” she said.

Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard
Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard courtesy image.

Veronica Beard, which has three points of sales in the U.K. at the moment, will be taking up 27 Burton Street, where Temperley was located before going into administration.

It remains unclear when the Veronica Beard store will open, but Ben Selwyn, partner at Hanover Green Retail, believes the arrival of these two New York brands signals that London remains a key focus for luxury and premium labels.

“Despite the challenging market, Bruton Street has shown continued strength as a prime retail pitch, and we are delighted to be bringing two new London flagships to the street’,” he added.

Related:

DVF London Store to Shut as U.K. Division Files for Administration

Alice Temperley Restructures Brand, Puts Focus on D-to-c, Sustainability

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

London's Bruton Street Adds Alice +

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad