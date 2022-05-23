London’s Bruton Street Adds Alice + Olivia and Veronica Beard

LONDON — Alice + Olivia and Veronica Beard are two of the latest brands to join London’s post-Brexit/COVID-19 retail renaissance.

Both brands are set to open their first U.K. flagships on Bruton Street in Mayfair this year, with Alice + Olivia bowing on Monday.

Both locations were secured by property firm Astrea with advice from Hanover Green Retail and Cushman & Wakefield.

Connecting Bond Street and Berkeley Square, Bruton Street also hosts brands including Maison Margiela, Isabel Marant, Elie Saab, Kenzo, Nanushka, and Brioni.

Spanning over 2,000 square feet, the Alice + Olivia store at 25 Burton Street, which used to be Diane von Furstenberg, will carry the brand’s full range of ready-to-wear and accessories lines, as well as its recent collaboration with the U.K.-based children’s brand Dotty Dungarees. The Bruton Street shop will be the brand’s 18th freestanding international retail location, in addition to the 25 U.S. domestic locations.

Some 10 percent of the net proceeds for the opening weekend will go to the Prince’s Trust, as the brand aims to show its core values of female empowerment and philanthropy.

Stacey Bendet, founder, creative director, and chief executive officer of Alice + Olivia, said she has spent years finding the right location for the brand in London.

“London is one of my favorite cities and Bruton is one of my favorite streets. I love the energy of the women, the elegance of the architecture, and the cultural depth and history represented everywhere. We are so honored to finally have our first boutique opening this month,” she said.

Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard courtesy image.

Veronica Beard, which has three points of sales in the U.K. at the moment, will be taking up 27 Burton Street, where Temperley was located before going into administration.

It remains unclear when the Veronica Beard store will open, but Ben Selwyn, partner at Hanover Green Retail, believes the arrival of these two New York brands signals that London remains a key focus for luxury and premium labels.

“Despite the challenging market, Bruton Street has shown continued strength as a prime retail pitch, and we are delighted to be bringing two new London flagships to the street’,” he added.

