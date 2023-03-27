×
London’s Fortnum & Mason to Open an Experiential Food and Drink Hub

The new space invites customers to indulge their culinary fantasies, order personalized gin and engage with guest chefs from around the world.

The cookbook library, part of the new, experiential food and drink hub at Fortnum & Mason.
The cookbook library, part of the new, experiential food and drink hub at Fortnum & Mason. Courtesy

LONDON Fortnum & Mason wants its customers to eat, drink — and learn — at a new experiential foodie hub set to open Friday at the Piccadilly flagship store.

The third-floor Food and Drink Studio will have a new multiuse kitchen, where customers will be able to take part in workshops, in-conversations, tastings, live cooking demonstrations and supper clubs.

The store said it plans to invite emerging and established chefs and culinary pioneers from around the world to slice, steam and sauté to their hearts’ content in front of live and virtual audiences via new broadcast and streaming capabilities. 

Fortnum’s said it will start a program of bookable events this summer, hosted by a series of domestic and international gastronomic talent.

More than 100 Fortnum & Mason chefs will also be using the space to test and refine the fresh food sold at the store, including Scotch Eggs and Beef Wellington.

The gin distillery at Fortnum & Mason, part of a new, experiential food and drink hub.

In addition to the kitchen, there’s a copper vacuum still where customers will be able to choose a personalized, small batch of “Made in Piccadilly” London Dry or Pink Gin that will be distilled on-site.

There is also a Cook Shop offering ingredients, utensils and cookware, and a dedicated library and bookshop.

The library, cook shop and wine-tasting area are located on the lower ground floor, along with the gourmet fresh food, butcher and fishmonger.

The space is usually packed with tourists and locals picking up lunch or dinner and buying everything from wedges of truffled cheddar to legs of lamb to Battenberg cakes.

The new, third-floor space will also go big on personalization, with a dedicated area for Fortnum’s signature hampers. On offer will be luxury wicker liners, bespoke luggage tags and personalized labels.

The new test and demonstration kitchen at Fortnum & Mason in London.

Chief executive officer Tom Athron, the former chief operating officer of Matchesfashion who joined three years ago, said that ever since William Fortnum and Hugh Mason started their business more than 300 years ago, “Fortnum & Mason has been in search of extraordinary new food and drink experiences, so it seems only natural to create a home dedicated to this search.”

Athron said he wants customers to “experiment and learn, to craft and produce. Beginners are encouraged to participate in the joys of food and drink, and where playing with food is absolutely encouraged. We are looking forward to a new era of retail with sustainability, innovation and customer experience at its core.”

Fortnum’s said building and shopfit materials have been made from recycled yogurt pots, oyster shells, wood waste and ocean plastic. The vegan leather is made with renewable, plant-based materials, and the store also offers recycling options for its hampers.

