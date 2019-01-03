NEW YORK — Lord & Taylor marked the end of more than a century on Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, closing the Italian Renaissance-style flagship that once led retail toward a new shopping mecca and added buzz to the holiday season with vibrant window displays.

The 11-story, 650,000-square-foot flagship — the first on Fifth Avenue — was whittled down to just one floor by the end. A going-out-of-business sale started in October and didn’t leave much left. Empty beauty display cases and fixtures took up most of the space and were for sale, alongside everything else.

Consumers who did stop in were mostly focused on several racks of fur coats, marked down by as much as 60 percent. Rugs were also stacked in a corner, at up to 80 percent off. Besides that was the odd watchband or accessory.

The building is expected to be sold shortly to WeWork, which will use the space for its headquarters with some retail on the lower levels.

Here, a photographic look at the last days of the iconic flagship.