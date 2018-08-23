Just in time for Women’s Equality Day, which is Sunday, Lord & Taylor has named former E News cohost Catt Sadler as “resident style expert.”

Sadler in December emerged as a fighter for women’s equality after quitting her job at E News when she learned that her cohost, Jason Kennedy, was earning double her salary.

“She’s a producer, a journalist, an entrepreneur, and most importantly a mom and a bad-ass woman who represents the styles and values of Lord & Taylor,” said store president Vanessa LeFebvre, at a breakfast Thursday in the penthouse of the Whitby Hotel announcing Sadler’s role at L&T. “She’ll be curating looks on our web site and giving Lord & Taylor a voice,” LeFebvre said.

Over breakfast, the women spoke about Lord & Taylor’s track record elevating women, noting that the store’s last three presidents, including LeFebvre, have all been women, and that Lord & Taylor was the first department store to have a woman as president, Dorothy Shaver. Women’s Equality Day commemorates 1920 when women in America were guaranteed the right the vote.

Though she’s never been affiliated with a store, being over 40, a mother, a celebrity and someone who takes a stand on issues, Sadler should have no problem connecting with L&T’s core customer base, who is in their 40s and 50s and typically mothers. “This was a no-brainer for me. Lord & Taylor has always been a champion of women,” said Sadler.

Sadler is curating a shop on the L&T web site, which will be introduced next week. “There’s a resurgence in western styles — prints, boots, shearlings. There’s also a resurgence in varsity school trends with blazers.” She’ll be seen in L&T clothes. “They’re already teaching me how to pose.”

Though the Fifth Avenue flagship of Lord & Taylor, a division of the Hudson’s Bay Co., is scheduled to close early next year, and 10 branches are closing, the brand launched a partnership with Walmart Inc. this summer, putting on walmart.com a Lord & Taylor store with “premium brands” including Nine West and H. Halston. “We’ve been ramping it up and will kick it off in a more significant way in September,” LeFebvre told WWD.