×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Under Armour Shuffles C-Suite, Chief Product Officer to Exit

Business

Fenty Beauty Debuts in Roblox, Invites Users to Cocreate Product

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Paco Rabanne Is Revving Up With Makeup, More Boutiques

Louis Vuitton Ups Its Street Cred With Three Pop-up Bookstores in Shanghai

The French luxury house took over three local roasters and transformed them into selfie-friendly pop-ups, which will last for a week until Saturday.

A Louis Vuitton pop-up bookstre at Metal Hands Cafe in downtown Shanghai.
A Louis Vuitton pop-up bookstore at Metal Hands Café in downtown Shanghai. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Louis Vuitton recently took over three fashionable roasters in downtown Shanghai and transformed them into pop-up bookstores.

As a purely local initiative, it was a small endeavor that drew a large crowd, with enthusiastic fans forming long lines in front of the pop-ups despite the scorching heat.

For the weeklong affair, which launched last Sunday, Louis Vuitton transformed three established coffee spots — Metal Hands Café, Plusone Café and Manner Café — into monochrome spaces in red, yellow and peppermint, which is in sync with the book cover colors of Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai within the brand’s City Guide Series.

Related Galleries

Shoppers queued for a chance to purchase a title from the maison’s City Guides, Fashion Eye or Travel Books collections. Upon buying any two titles, customers receive a Louis Vuitton City Guide souvenir tote bag.

Louis Vuitton's bookstore pop-up at Manner Coffee.
Courtesy
Louis Vuitton's bookstore pop-up at Plusone Cafe.
Courtesy

The Shanghai pop-ups are one of Louis Vuitton’s recent localized initiatives to infuse cities with “color and culture.” In April, a bookstand and outdoor café launched at The Hall, Louis Vuitton’s Chengdu restaurant, to celebrate the City Guide and “the art of travel.” A second bookstand was launched in the seaside city of Xiamen this June.

According to Vuitton, the bookstand project will continue to be rolled out throughout the year.

An updated version of the Shanghai travel imprint will also hit the shelves later this year, guest edited by a local creative.

Despite luxury brands’ shift to focus on high-net-worth clientele, catering to the young and savvy is just as crucial for gaining street cred and harnessing brand awareness. Chinese netizens largely welcomed the pop-up initiatives, lauding the brand for being “down to earth,” one fan exclaimed on Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social commerce platform.

Apart from localization efforts, Louis Vuitton is doubling down in the China market with plans to open a four-story stand-alone store in Beijing’s Sanlitun shopping complex early next year. The brand has also been revamping existing flagships to include expansive VIP areas where high spenders can browse exclusive offerings while sipping Champagne.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad