Louis Vuitton Launches in the Hamptons

Louis Vuitton has arrived in the Hamptons, a relatively late arrival amid all the other luxury stores that have descended on Long Island’s East End over the last few decades.

In the case of Louis Vuitton, patience paid off. Vuitton, for its first store in the Hamptons, opened Friday in arguably the most prominent and visible location in the Village of East Hampton, right on the northwest corner of Main Street and Newtown Lane.

Located at One Main Street, Vuitton is housed in a landmarked brick building with two floors, tall windows, floor-to-ceiling floating glass shelving and an overall interior design and decor inspired by the seaside. There are petrified wood fixtures by New York-based designer Andrianna Shamaris; a light-filled central atrium with a blue-and-white tiled floor in the brand’s signature monogram flower pattern, which also appears on a surfboard, beach chairs and pillows; cream-colored Objets Nomades Lanterns by Zanellato/Bortotto suspended from the ceiling; natural jute area rugs, and raffia and hand-braided macrame wall treatments.

Unlike many other brands that operate temporary pop-ups in the Hamptons, Vuitton officials said their store will be permanent and operate seasonally. It will be open through September, and future operating periods will be disclosed later.

The store has a representation of the entire Louis Vuitton assortment including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, accessories, fragrance, high jewelry, watches, trunks and the Objets Nomades home products.

Exclusive to the store for the opening is a preview of the new LV By The Pool collection with its blue-and-white palette across rtw, handbags, accessories, hardsided pieces, decor, gifts and tableware. The LV by the Pool collection is exclusive to the East Hampton store until June 2, after which it launches globally.

A Louis Vuitton artisan customizing a trunk at the opening party.

Also displayed are Vuitton’s hardsided trunks, including gaming trunks like the Malle Golf and the Vanity Mahjong trunks, Vuitton’s first trunk with wheels that can fit in an airplane overhead; from the Objets Nomades line a “cocoon” chair by Campana, and hammocks by Atelier Oi.

The timing is good for the opening in East Hampton. Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of the summer season in the area and is a major shopping period for retailers. Among the other designer stores lining the streets of the village are Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and Gucci. The Louis Vuitton site was previously occupied by Cartier and earlier Elie Tahari.