Louis Vuitton Opens at Wynn Las Vegas With Luxe Gaming Trunks and Outdoor Garden VIP Rooms

Louis Vuitton is betting a new location in Las Vegas will help capture those customers who don’t want to travel too far from their hotel to shop.

The French luxury brand has upped the ante with its expansive new space at The Wynn Las Vegas, complete with luxe gaming trunks and outdoor garden VIP rooms. The store has a complete selection of women’s and men’s wear as well as shoes, leather goods, watches, jewelry, fragrances, furniture and home décor made in collaboration with leading designers. Those collaborations include cocoon chairs and leather merengue ottomans designed by Brazilian brothers Fernando and Humberto Campana and portable woven lanterns by the Italian design house Zanellato/Bortotto.

“We have six locations within the Vegas market, individually designed and bespoke to welcome clients who enjoy different facets of Las Vegas,” explained Pietro Beccari, the recently appointed chairman and chief executive of Louis Vuitton. Previously, Beccari was the chief executive of Christian Dior, another brand owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, based in Paris. “We see that our clients love their hotels and spend the majority of their time on the same premise, given the wonderland each property has created. Louis Vuitton’s positioning is unique. Our ambition is to keep this uniqueness with continued enrichment in our designs, experiences and exceptional service.”

The exterior of the new Louis Vuitton store. Photo by Brad Dickson. Brad Dickson

Louis Vuitton also has Las Vegas retail locations at the Bellagio Resort & Casino, The Forum Shops at Caesars, the Shoppes at the Palazzo, the Fashion Show shopping center and CityCenter complex.

But the Wynn’s Esplanade location is slightly different from the others. Its architectural design that has a clean, modern look was inspired by the desert landscape surrounding the famous travel destination.

“Our stores are tailored to suit each location,” Beccari noted. “Louis Vuitton at Wynn Las Vegas is especially unique given several architectural design firsts in the U.S. Those include the illuminating stone façade of layered abstract monogram flowers or the ‘Wonder Room’, which introduces our men’s collection, bridging craftsmanship and technology with a digital ‘sky’ atop a circular cage of carved lattice wood in a monogram flower motif. Additionally, exclusive client rooms lead into surrounding gardens where clients are hosted in a private, manicured setting in the presence of Anish Kapoor’s sculpture, called ‘The World Turned Outside In.’ ”

A view of the outdoor sculpture in the garden. Photo by Brad Dickson. Brad Dickson

There are numerous whimsical references around the store, including stacked signature Louis Vuitton trunks in the form of the Eiffel Tower, which remind customers that Louis Vuitton started in 1854 as a French trunk maker.

Beccari said some of the most popular categories that sell well in Las Vegas include ready-to-wear and shoes. “We also continue to see a growing desire in the market for our ‘Les Extraordinaires’ collections, including Capucines [the style of handbag], exotics, hard-sided [goods], fine jewelry and watches,” he noted.

The store carries classic pieces as well as the brand’s latest collections. For women, there is the new “By the Pool” collection of summer ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags and trunks alongside the men’s fall 2023 pre-collection.

Trunks and suitcases stacked like the Eiffel Tower. Photo by Brad Dickson. Brad Dickson

All the brand’s signature leather goods can be personalized with the store’s hot-stamping services. There are also luxe gaming trunks, including a full casino trunk with a built-in roulette wheel as well as a limited-edition Louis Vuitton party trunk with a disco ball.

“Las Vegas is unlike any other city in the U.S. — a global destination that is unexpected, playful, vibrant…daring in all it has to offer, with much centered around luxury experiences,” the new Louis Vuitton chief executive said.

Las Vegas has been an important market for Louis Vuitton and other luxury brands that are taking advantage of the city’s growing popularity. Even during the height of the pandemic, Louis Vuitton opened its third men’s store at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in the summer of 2020 after opening a women’s store there in late 2019. Now that the pandemic has faded from recent memory, tourists and gamblers are back in town. And so are luxury stores.

Watch retailer Boucheron recently unveiled a refurbished 18,800-square-foot watch and jewelry store at The Forum Shops at Caesars. The multilevel location is believed to be one of the largest watch stores in the world and appeals to tourists and locals alike.

An outdoor sculpture by Anish Kapoor. Photo by Brad Dickson. Brad Dickson

Last November, Gucci added its fourth store to the Las Vegas scene, opening up a two-story emporium at the Shops at Wynn. The 13,000-square-foot store is Gucci’s largest location in the gambling mecca.

“In Las Vegas, there is an abundance of discretionary spending power there,” said Marshal Cohen, the chief retail advisor for Circana, which advises businesses on consumer behavior. “If you win, you spend the win. And if you lose, you are depressed, so you go and out and shop and make yourself feel better. And not everybody who goes on a trip there goes to gamble with their friends. Some are going to go there to shop.”