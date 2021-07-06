MEXICO CITY — Louis Vuitton launched its online store in Mexico, hoping to profit from growing momentum in luxury sales as Latin America’s second-largest economy exits the pandemic.

In a statement, the French luxury house said Mexican clients will now be able to “enjoy a wide selection of collections including ready-to-wear for men and women, leather goods, shoes, accessories, travel, fragrances, jewelry and more.”

The brand will also make personalized services such as “hot stamping,” special engravings or initials, or selective designs available in the market. Free delivery or store pick up through Click & Collect will be available, including at its flagship store in Mexico City’s high-end Masaryk high street.

A look at the new site reveals a large selection of special jewelry and fragrances such as B Blossom bracelets retailing for 226,000 Mexican pesos, or $11,300, or ‘Imagination’ perfume retailing for 5,000 pesos, or $250. Shoppers can also purchase items from the brand’s latest Wild at Heart capsule collection.

Vuitton’s Mexican foray marks the 30th country where e-commerce, launched in 2005, is available. It comes as rivals are rushing to roll out e-commerce, with Hugo Boss, Cartier and Bulgari recently debuting their own sites in the country.

Mexico’s luxury sales continue to gather pace as the country continues to see cases of COVID-19 lessen.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expects the nation to return to its pre-pandemic economic performance in the third quarter, much faster than originally expected, as May GDP surged 28 percent.

That should be music to retailers’ ears after the economy shrank 8.5 percent last year, resulting in huge losses for luxury brands, which in some cases saw sales plummet 25 percent.