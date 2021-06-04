LAKESIDE SHOPPING: Louis Vuitton is making its debut on the shores of Lake Como.

The luxury brand on Friday opened a summer pop-up shop at Villa d’Este, the legendary hotel that since its opening in 1873 has welcomed royalty, international notables and iconic celebrities, spanning from Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor to Woody Allen and Madonna.

This summer, the five-star hotel, along with entertaining its guests with its outstanding facilities, including a swimming pool built on the lake, an 18-hole golf course, as well as 10 hectares of green spaces and a world-famous restaurant, will also offer them the chance to engage in some serious shopping, courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Taking over the shop traditionally managed by Como-based retailer Tessabit, the French fashion house has customized the space. Inspired by the shades of the sky above the lake during the day, the walls of the women’s area have been decorated with degrade pink and orange shades, while different accents of blue take center stage in the men’s room.

The pop-up shop, furbished with wooden benches and carpets crafted from natural fibers, carries Louis Vuitton’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories collections, as well as the label’s iconic trunks and a selection of items from the Objets Nomades design pieces conceived by well-known designers.

Among the pop-up’s offering, the “Summer by the pool” capsule includes garments and accessories where the brand’s signature monogram and damier motifs are rendered in a vibrant color palette, while men will be able to buy the sporty collection that Louis Vuitton developed in collaboration with the NBA.

In Italy, this summer the French luxury brand will also open another pop-up shop at the Forte Village luxury sea resort on the Sardinian island, while on June 24 it will open its refurbished boutique in the Tuscan sea resort of Forte dei Marmi. In addition, the company has opened its first summer pop-up shop in Ibiza.

