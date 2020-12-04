ON THE EDGE: Even if the upcoming winter holidays won’t include any ski activities, given the restrictions this month announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which include the complete closure of ski runs until Jan. 7, those spending vacations in Cortina will be able to visit the Louis Vuitton store, opening by the end of December.

The first shop of the luxury fashion house to open in an Italian ski resort, it will carry Louis Vuitton men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections, as well as jewelry pieces, watches, fragrances and travel sets.

Located in Cortina’s central Corso Italia, the store occupies a space that was previously the men’s boutique Franz Kraler, which still owns the location. Kraler operates two other multibrand shops in Cortina, as well as units in Dobbiaco and Bolzano. Last year, Kraler created a partnership with Dior to inaugurate that brand’s store in Cortina.

The two-level Vuitton boutique has a cozy atmosphere heightened by the extensive use of wood. Vintage Italian furniture pieces from the Fifties and the Seventies will decorate the space, along with a range of works by several artists, including Edoardo Modenese and Russel Frampton.

This is Vuitton’s 22nd store in Italy and the fourth in the Veneto region, which also houses the brand’s Manufacture de Souliers footwear atelier.

Louis Vuitton is already present in other ski resorts including Courchevel in France; Crans-Montana, Gstaad and St. Moritz in Switzerland, as well as Aspen in Colorado.