Lululemon Names Simon Atkins SVP of Footwear and Phil Dickinson as SVP, Global Creative Director

Lululemon has tapped two executives to bolster its product team: Simon Atkins has joined as senior vice president, footwear, and Phil Dickinson will become senior vice president, global creative director.

Both executives, who are assuming new positions, report to Sun Choe, chief product officer.

Atkins, who began Monday, will lead the development and execution of the brand’s new global footwear strategy and business, overseeing the category’s innovation, development and merchandising teams, and partnering with design, supply chain and brand.

Atkins has spent more than 25 years in various senior level brand, marketing, communications and general management roles at Adidas. His most recent role was senior vice president and general manager of Adidas’ Global Basketball and U.S. Sports business, where he was charged with the global businesses of basketball, American football, baseball and hockey. Under his leadership, the global category became the fastest-growing performance category for the brand.

“Lululemon’s brand strength is unparalleled and it’s an incredible time to join its best-in-class product team,” said Atkins. “I’m excited to be part of Lululemon’s continued growth story, and build on the positive response the brand has already received in launching its footwear offering.”

Lululemon said last month it was introducing four new athletic shoes, designed specifically for women. Blissfeel, the brand’s running shoe at $148, was launched online and in select stores across North America, Mainland China this month and in the United Kingdom Tuesday. Three additional styles will be released in the coming months: the Chargefeel cross-training shoe, Strongfeel training sneaker and Restfeel post-workout slide. A separate footwear line for men will be introduced next year.

Dickinson, who starts July 18, will be instrumental in shaping the brand’s global creative strategy and roadmap for product design. He is expected to build upon the work of Lululemon’s design team.

Dickinson worked for Nike for 15 years, leading its growth in football and the wider sportswear categories, and established Some Ideas, a creative agency in London. Most recently, he was global creative director for SuperDry, a U.K.-based apparel company where he had oversight of product design and driving the creative direction of the brand.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Lululemon and its team of creatives, who every day continue to redefine the product experience for its guests across apparel, accessories and footwear,” said Dickinson. “With the growing significance of versatility in product, Lululemon holds an extraordinary position in the market, and I look forward to continuing to build upon that strength.”

According to Choe, “As we continue to build upon our strength in bringing product innovation and technical credibility to our guests in head-to-toe solutions, we’re excited to bolster our product leadership team with the appointments of Simon Atkins and Phil Dickinson. Both leaders bring a deep understanding of guest needs and a global mind-set that will enable the brand to accelerate and scale our growth around the world.”

On its most recent earnings call last week, chief executive officer Calvin McDonald said the company has plenty of momentum and opportunities still in its core business, as well as new stores on tap, and new categories such as footwear rolling out. There’s also room to expand internationally. The brand was one of the few to post solid gains through the pandemic and continues to do so.

For the three months ended Jan. 30, net income increased 31.7 percent to $434.5 million from $329..8 million a year earlier. Revenues for the three months rose 23.1 percent to $2.1 billion from $1.7 billion a year earlier, as reported.

