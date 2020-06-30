TOKYO — Lululemon has opened its 100th store in the Asia-Pacific region. Located in Tokyo’s upscale Roppongi Hills development, it is also the brand’s first flagship in Japan and its largest store to date in Asia.

The opening was originally planned for April, but was delayed by Japan’s state of emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. It is Lululemon’s ninth store in Japan since it entered the country with a customer-facing showroom in 2016. In addition to its size, it is also notable for being the only store in Japan with a dedicated studio attached to it.

The store is spread across the ground floor of a building that is set back from Tokyo’s busy Roppongi Dori by a lawn criss-crossed with pathways. Half of the second floor was removed in the construction, giving the entrance a bright, open atmosphere with high ceilings. The location stocks a wide range of athletic and ath-leisure apparel for both sexes, with the men’s share being higher than usual. While the men’s collection only accounts for about 25 to 30 percent of the selection available at most of the brand’s stores, at this one this number reaches 40 percent. A spokeswoman for the brand said that men’s slacks that are made from performance fabrics but are smart enough for travel and business-casual situations have proven particularly popular among Tokyo shoppers.

On the second floor is the Sweatlife Hub, a studio space that was initially expected to host a range of classes, talks and workshops as often as three to four times a week. The studio’s opening has been delayed due to COVID-19, but the spokeswoman said that staff are hoping to begin offering virtual events via Zoom or other platforms starting from July.