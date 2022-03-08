Lululemon Unveils First Footwear Collection

Lululemon Athletica has a new pair of shoes.

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel and accessories apparel retailer unveiled its long-awaited footwear Tuesday morning during a media event in New York. The debut sneaker is a women’s running shoe called the “Blissfeel.” The sneaker will be available online and in select stores across North America, Mainland China and the U.K., starting March 22.

Also on display at the event in Manhattan were the “Chargefeel,” “Strongfeel” and “Restfeel,” all of which are coming later this year.

“Footwear is the natural next step for us to expand and apply our long history of innovation in fit, feel and performance and it represents an exciting moment for our brand,” said Calvin McDonald, chief executive officer of Lululemon. “We are entering the footwear category the same way we built our apparel business — with products designed to solve unmet needs, made for women first.”

Sun Choe, Lululemon’s chief product officer, added: “We intentionally started with women first, because we saw an opportunity to solve for the fact that, more often than not, performance shoes are designed for men and then adapted for women. That didn’t sit well with us. Innovating for women is in Lululemon’s DNA — now we’re bringing that same expertise to footwear and women were part of this journey every step of the way.”

Men’s sneakers will roll out in 2023, the company said. There will also be special edition launches and seasonal collections. Meanwhile, the four women’s shoes are designed with different upper materials, foam compounds, construction methods and colors meant to span the needs of various activities.

Other recent creations include the Lululemon mushroom bags, which the company unveiled last month, last year’s Like New resale program and Mirror’s assortment of accessories, such as dumbbells and ankle weights. (Lululemon purchased the at-home fitness system in June 2020 for $500 million.) In addition, Lululemon was spotted in Beijing as the official outfitter of Team Canada (a job it will retain through 2028), during February’s Olympic Games, debuting bright red uniforms stamped with maple leafs, Lululemon logos and Canadian flags.