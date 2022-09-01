×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

Sustainability

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

Accessories

Luxury Footwear Is Standing Tall

Luxury Resale Site Resee Launches Funding Round Ahead of U.S. Expansion

Cofounders Sofia Bernardin and Sabrina Marshall are ready to scale up the business after almost a decade of slow-and-steady growth.

The Resee website.
The Resee website. Courtesy of Resee

PARIS — Paris-based luxury resale site Resee has launched a Series A funding round as it gears up for expansion, with a new showroom in Paris and plans to open its first overseas outpost in the United States next year.

Buoyed by strong global demand for vintage and secondhand high-end goods in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the specialist site expects sales to double this year versus 2021, cofounder Sofia Bernardin told WWD.

“From COVID[-19] ‘til now, we’ve just seen a drastic change in the business, and no signs of that slowing down either,” she said.

Related Galleries

While the volume of transactions is small compared to competitors like Vestiaire Collective or The RealReal, Resee’s average basket is higher than the industry average: it rose to just under 1,300 euros in the first half of 2022 from 980 euros in 2019, boosted by fast-growing categories such as handbags and fine jewelry, the latter introduced this year.

Ready to scale up their business after almost a decade of slow-and-steady growth, Bernardin, a former advertising executive at the U.S., Chinese and Japanese editions of Vogue, and her partner Sabrina Marshall, former fashion editor of Self Service magazine, closed a seed funding round in March and are now in talks with potential industry backers.

“We’re speaking with a lot of people who are very interested, so it’s really exciting, especially because the climate is so challenging right now. But the business is just doing really well and when you look at resale, it’s growing so much faster than the primary luxury market,” said Bernardin.

Sabrina Marshall and Sofia Bernardin. Courtesy of Resee

The global secondhand apparel market is forecast to grow by 127 percent to $218 billion by 2026, three times faster than the global apparel market overall, according to the “2022 Resale Report” by online resale platform ThredUp. It estimated the U.S. secondhand market would more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion.

As competition heats up, Bernardin and Marshall have stepped up marketing efforts to raise the visibility of Resee, prized by fashion connoisseurs for its tight curation and slick editorial look. After a digital marketing campaign last May, sales soared by 166 percent year-on-year in June and 250 percent in July, they reported.

Following the launch of a monthly column by fashion editor and vintage collector Alexander Fury during Paris Couture Week in July, they will introduce in September a six-part video series hosted by Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine Cohen, who will delve into the closet of fashion personalities like Lynn Yeager to present items for sale on the site.

“We decided to start in New York because Leandra is based there and America is also such an important market for us,” said Bernardin. The U.S. was Resee’s largest market in the first half of 2022, accounting for 38 percent of sales, and the brand hopes to open an office in New York City in the second half of next year, to be followed by a West Coast outpost.

Overall, the duo wants to increase the number of pieces available on Resee tenfold over the next five years, from 5,000 at present. Still, they plan to maintain the exclusive approach that has allowed them to grow the site profitably since its launch in 2013 on the strength of word-of-mouth alone.

“All the other resale sites, maybe they’re under pressure, they go a lot for velocity, right? They just want to sell. They want a client to come in and buy a pair of sneakers and wear it once and resell it. And we’ve kind of had a very brick-by-brick approach,” said Bernardin.

“We want to be the Hermès of resale. We want to be all about luxury and timelessness, and not about just hitting a number to appease the shareholders,” said Bernardin.

They’re planning a road show to source more vintage treasures in markets including the U.S., Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, the U.K. and the Middle East. The events are hosted by brand ambassadors with a strong network of luxury consumers, many of whom have never sold pieces from their closets before.

“It’s kind of like those old Tupperware parties: we have these scouts that will host fabulous women to come over and share their pieces with us. Then from there, once they see the respect and the service, it’s really a luxury to have someone take your pieces, price them, nicely store them, do all the work so you don’t have to,” said Marshall.

“They gravitate toward us versus other sites, because they just know that they’re going to get the best value for their piece,” she added.

An Hermès Osier & Barenia Picnic Kelly 35 handbag featured on Resee. Courtesy of Resee

The aim is to maintain a steady pipeline of ultra-luxury items.

“We don’t want 10 million sellers on Resee who have one Chanel bag to sell, that’s not the model or the DNA. We really want to forge relationships with the sellers that we have across the world so that they feel at ease and they know that once they buy new things, when they’re ready to clean out, they know that we’re here,” said Bernardin.

Resee will inaugurate its new 3,875-square-foot showroom on Avenue Kléber, a stone’s throw from the Peninsula hotel, during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week with a pop-up in partnership with online vintage seller Old Céline Archive.

Also this fall, it’s due to unveil a partnership with a major luxury house designed to highlight the brand’s heritage. “What we’re going to be doing with this brand is working to sell their archives, but in a very modern way, in collaboration with the designs now — really the dialogue about past and present,” Bernardin said.

Marshall noted the pre-owned segment was an important gateway for brands to reach a new generation of luxury consumers.

“They’re going to feed us information from the past, but we’re also going to feed them younger clients that now buy secondhand and maybe are too afraid to walk through that door, but want to test out through the secondary market. So it’s important to us and it’s important to them that not just the current season is relevant,” she explained.

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Hot Summer Bags

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Luxury Resale Site Resee Opens Funding

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad