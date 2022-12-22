×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New York City’s Holiday Shopping Scene: Inside Five Stores on the Rush to Christmas

Eye

Breaking Through the Menswear Mold With Isaac Powell

Business

Mntge Spills About Its First Fashion NFT and Surprise “Ink”

Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Labor union members took over the sales floor to demand higher wages.

La Samaritaine Paris Pont Neuf
La Samaritaine Paris Pont Neuf Dominique MAITRE for WWD

PARIS – Luxury department store La Samaritaine was shut in the midst of the last-minute Christmas shopping rush as protesters took over the sales floor Thursday.

Protestors affiliated with the General Confederation of Labor, or CGT, entered the premises Thursday morning when the store opened, about 10 a.m. local time, which led to the evacuation of customers “for security reasons.” The store remained closed the remainder of the day. CGT said about 200 protesters, wearing the union’s signature red vests, entered the store to demand wage increases and stood among the displays of luxury goods, according to AFP.

The iconic Left Bank department store, managed by luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s DFS arm, reopened in June 2021 after a 750 million euro revamp. It houses over 600 brands in two buildings across 215,000 square feet.

Related Galleries

About 50 employees went on strike in November to lobby for a wage increase. Representatives for CGT said that many employees are on minimum wage and a commission structure, which remains low. Employees of the store are due to engage in mandatory salary negotiations with management beginning in January.

France’s inflation rate was 6.2 percent in October and November, the highest level since 1985. The annual inflation rate is running around 6 percent for 2022, lower than most other European countries.

The country has been rocked by protests going into the holiday weekend, with national rail carrier SNCF striking for wage increases and resulting in travel chaos.

La Samaritaine put on a massive window display for the holiday season including bringing members of the Opéra National of Paris and Théâtre du Châtelet for dance-themed displays.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Hot Summer Bags

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

LVMH Paris Department Store La Samaritaine Closed Due to Protests

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad