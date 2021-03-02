M.M.LaFleur, the direct-to-consumer brand geared to working women, has named Stephanie Davis Michelman to its board of directors.

Davis Michelman is vice president/general manager of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, North America, a division of Estée Lauder Cos.

Davis Michelman’s appointment is part of M.M.LaFleur’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. This includes signing the The Board Challenge pledging to add a Black woman to its board of directors within one year. The company partnered with several organizations, including 25 Black Women in Beauty as part of its recruiting process. M.M.LaFleur has also committed to adding more leaders who are Black, Indigenous and people of color to the company.

“It’s rare to see a marketer of Stephanie’s caliber,” said Sarah LaFleur, chief executive officer and founder of M.M.LaFleur. “She not only instinctively understands the ethos of the brand and what we stand for but can also speak to the analytics and performance marketing tactics that are so necessary to be a world-class brand today. And perhaps most importantly, we had an instant connection. I knew she was someone I wanted to work with and learn from.”

Prior to joining the Estée Lauder Cos., Davis Michelman was chief marketing officer at Nest New York, previously Nest Fragrances, where she oversaw brand strategy, integrated marketing, digital platforms, product portfolio planning and business development. Earlier she held senior marketing and sales roles at L’Oréal USA.

Davis Michelman said she was pleased to join the board of a company “with which I feel such a kinship in championing the success of women in any path they choose to pursue.”

“M.M.LaFleur was created to provide stylish, high-performing, quality wardrobe options for women, allowing them to more easily focus on achieving anything they set their minds to — a mission which resonates with me so strongly as a working woman, wife, and mother. I’m looking forward to helping the brand continue to achieve sustainable growth by connecting with consumers in dynamic, meaningful ways,” Davis Michelman said.

Among M.M.LaFleur’s independent board directors are Andrea Weiss, a retail executive who is founding partner at The O Alliance LLC and is CEO and founder of Retail Consulting Inc., and Bob Deutsch, a senior entrepreneur and chairman for Pelican Ventures.

M.M.LaFleur was founded in 2013 by LaFleur, a former management consultant, and Miyako Nakamura, a former head designer of Zac Posen.

Since COVID-19, the majority of M.M.LaFleur’s business is being done online. The company, which offers wardrobe solutions for professional women, has also launched virtual appointments to replicate the in-store experience online. M.M.LaFleur’s Washington, D.C., store is currently the only brick-and-mortar location the company has reopened since closing due to COVID-19.

