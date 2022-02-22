Macy’s Inc. Soars in Q4, No Spinoff of Dot-com

Macy’s Inc., beating expectations across several fronts, saw big fourth-quarter gains on the top and bottom lines, and increased its dividend.

The retailer also said Tuesday that it decided not to spin off its digital business, after a review of its operations. Macy’s had been under pressure from activist shareholder Jana Partners, to create separate dot-com and brick-and-mortar store businesses.

“We are more confident in our path forward as one integrated company,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer. “The board’s review reaffirmed our conviction that we are pursuing a robust strategy, and it provided us with greater clarity on several initiatives that could be further accelerated to unlock additional value for our shareholders, which we are pursuing.”

For the quarter ended Jan. 29, net income rose to $742 million from $160 million in the year-ago period. Operating income rose to $1.02 billion, or 11.7 percent of sales, from $401 million, or 5.9 percent of sales, in the same period a year ago.

Net sales rose to $8.67 billion from $6.78 billion. Comparable sales rose 27.8 percent in the last quarter from the year-ago quarter, and 6.1 percent from the 2019 quarter.

For all of last year, Macy’s Inc. generated $1.43 billion in net income, versus a loss of $3.94 billion the year before. Net sales rose to $24.46 billion, from $17.35 billion in the prior year.

“Our results in the fourth quarter delivered a strong end to a solid year. I am proud that Macy’s Inc. outperformed expectations on both the top and bottom lines every quarter in 2021, despite COVID-19 related disruptions, supply chain issues, labor shortages and elevated inflation,” Gennette said. “Our business has momentum and is serving more customers at more touchpoints in their shopping journey.

“Our team began the large-scale work of transforming Macy’s Inc. two years ago when we launched the Polaris strategy, and today we believe the evidence is clear — our business is stronger, more agile and financially healthier. We are more digitally led and customer centric and believe we are better positioned for long-term sustainable and profitable growth,” Gennette continued. “Thanks to the hard work of our colleagues, successful execution of Polaris, and the strategic allocation of our capital, we believe we are well-positioned to successfully navigate the macroeconomic headwinds we expect in 2022.”

The company is accelerating Polaris initiatives that include initiatives to continue growing digital sales, private label offerings, and expansion of off-mall, small-format Market by Macy’s and Bloomie’s stores.

The corporation increased its quarterly dividend by 5 percent to $0.1575 a share from the prior dividend of $0.15.

Digital sales increased 12 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 36 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Digital penetration was 39 percent of net sales, a 5 percentage point decline from the fourth quarter of 2020, but a 9-percentage point improvement over the fourth quarter of 2019.

By division, Macy’s comparable sales were up 26.5 percent on an owned-plus-licensed basis versus the fourth quarter of 2020, and up 5.2 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

About 7.2 million new customers shopped the Macy’s brand during the quarter, an 11 percent increase versus the fourth quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2021, 58 percent of new customers came through the digital channel.

Bloomingdale’s comparable sales rose 37.6 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2020, and 13 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

About 391,000 new customers shopped the Bloomingdale’s brand during the quarter, a 26 percent increase versus the fourth quarter of 2019 and spent 41 percent more.

The company said it continued to see strong performance from luxury throughout the fourth quarter.

Results were driven by strong sales of luxury handbags, fine jewelry, men’s shoes and contemporary fashions, fragrances and home.

Bluemercury comparable sales were up 30.9 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2020, and up 3.1 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019.