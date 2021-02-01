Macy’s Inc. is putting the spotlight on Black-owned brands and Black creatives in its stores and on its website, and encouraging donations to support Black Girls Code and the United Negro College Fund.

“As we honor Black culture and Black brilliance, we are intensifying our commitment to the growth and advancement of Black-owned businesses, creators, changemakers and young talent — who are all woven into the fabric of the Black experience,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity officer. “We are supporting current and future history-makers who will create a more rich and inclusive community for our colleagues and customers.”

Throughout February, which is Black History Month, customers can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change (up to 99 cents) to benefit Black Girls Code, which focuses on technology education for African American girls to join STEM fields, and UNCF (the United Negro College Fund), which focuses on getting African American students ready for college. Additionally, customers can donate online at macys.com. Funds raised by Macy’s roundup campaign will be split evenly between both organizations.

In other initiatives, Macy’s, with Cosmetic Executive Women’s Indie 26, is launching 11 Black-owned, award-winning beauty brands in February, including Camille Rose, Curls, Epara, La Pierre Cosmetics, Lovinah, Maison 276, Mischo Beauty, Naturally London, Ooli Beauty, Shea Yeleen and Unsun Cosmetics. The lineup covers all beauty categories — hair, skin, nails, bath/body and sun protection — and will be sold on macys.com.

Story at Macy’s, the revolving all-occasion gift format at select stores and on macys.com, will display 16 new Black-owned brands, including Adjourn Tea, Coco Michele, Puzzle Huddle and Unwrp.

Macy’s windows this month are displaying art by artists Michael Anthony Pegues and Rey Rosa. Pegues resides in New York City, and is a self-taught, modern-day Fauve pop artist whose work is influenced by hip hop and graffiti culture. Rosa is an abstract-expressionist, muralist and photographer raised in the Bronx, N.Y. A near-death experience and time in the hospital inspired his work and passion for street art. Their works will be in the windows at Macy’s in Center City in Philadelphia; Downtown Crossing, Boston; Herald Square, N.Y.; downtown Brooklyn, N.Y.; Metro Center in Washington, D.C.; State Street, Chicago, and Union Square, San Francisco.

In March, Macy’s will launch “Icons of Style” collaborations with Black creatives and brands found only at the store. The exclusive, limited-edition seasonal collections feature pieces by Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore.

The retailer is continuing its Workshop at Macy’s program this spring, helping diverse and female-owned vendor businesses scale up at retail. Macy’s, with Complex, will debut an online video series this month showcasing recent graduates of The Workshop at Macy’s along with other brand partners.

Macy’s last year donated more than $2.5 million to Black community organizations, funding a spectrum of programs including 15 Percent Pledge, BRAG, NAACP and the National Urban League, among others.