Macy’s Inc. Pumps Up the Board

Macy’s Inc. has named Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of The Michaels Cos., and Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar, to its board of directors.

“Ashley brings decades of experience in retail and a history of overseeing omnichannel transformation efforts at both Michaels and Walmart. We also look forward to leveraging Tracey’s global consumer technology background and track record of fueling innovation and applying technology to deliver growth,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s Inc., said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Our board and overall organization will benefit from their fresh perspectives as we continue to advance our integration of innovative digital shopping and compelling stores to most effectively meet the needs of our current and future customers, from off-price to luxury.”

Ashley Buchanan

Macy’s indicated that as CEO of Michaels since early 2020, Buchanan led the company through “a significant transformation, including a reimagined omnichannel experience and strengthened store business that resulted in record growth, financial and operational performance.” He previously served in various roles at Walmart, most recently as chief merchant for the U.S. e-commerce business, where he introduced an omnichannel approach to the country’s largest employer. Buchanan also served as chief merchant at Sam’s Club and earlier worked at Dell and Accenture.

Macy’s indicated that Zhen oversees all facets of the business at Zipcar, the car-sharing network, and is focused on “leveraging innovation and technology” at Zipcar. She brings more than 20 years of experience at consumer technology companies, including TripAdvisor and Expedia, where she held general management positions.

Tracey Zhen

“We are confident that Tracey and Ashley will be strong additions to our board, bringing skills and experience that directly align with Macy’s strategy and efforts to position the company for profitable growth,” said Paul Varga, Macy’s lead independent director.

With the addition of Buchanan and Zhen, the Macy’s board will have 12 members. Buchanan will serve on the audit committee and Zhen will serve on the nominating and corporate governance committee. They fill the two seats recently vacated. David Abney did not stand for reelection and Joyce Roche retired at the last annual meeting in May.