The Kids Are Alright: Clements Twins Link With Levi’s and Macy’s

In a unique three-way fashion tie-up, Macy’s in late October will launch a “Levi’s x Clements Twins” kids capsule collection in stores, online and in social media.

Macy’s will launch a spring capsule with the Clements in March but for that drop, the 11-year-old identical twins — Ava and Leah — are pairing with Converse. Then for fall 2022, it’s back again with Levi’s, for the launch of a second Levi’s x Clements Twins collection at Macy’s.

The Clements twins in a look from their Levi’s x Clements line.

According to Matthew Sebra, Macy’s senior director for men’s and kids fashion, working with the twins marks Macy’s first collaboration in the kid’s space.

“The way the twins wear clothes, it feels natural and organic, and true to their easy, relaxed Southern California lifestyle,” said Sebra. “The camera just loves them. Nothing feels forced.”

Sebra also said Macy’s thinks the Clements’ fashion represents an evolution, or more modern take on kids clothes, without being cutesy like a lot of what’s out there in the kids world.

“They are kids, but there is a maturity to them,” said Sebra, who met the twins at the Macy’s fashion shoot at Jack Studios in New York for the marketing campaign. “They are smart, and professional in the best sense of the word. They’re incredibly well-adjusted and unaffected by a very different lifestyle from what you or I would have.”

They also have the entrepreneurial spirit, he added, noting they design, model and are influencers. “In our first conversations, it was clear they needed to be involved in every corner of the creation of the line. It was non-negotiable. They’re picking swatches, picking colors. They are really involved.”

The collection is designed to appeal as much to Millennial moms as their kids, Sebra said. “It’s kids stuff but the kids aren’t necessarily buying it. We want the moms to be interested as well. The twins index high with that Millennial audience.” In recent seasons, Macy’s has been striving to strengthen its appeal to younger adults, with more contemporary fashion.

“For our collection, we wanted to create trendy and comfortable looks that match our style,” said Ava and Leah, in a joint statement. “The entire collection is mix and match and features our favorite colors, blue and pink. We are excited to give our friends something cool that they will love to wear.”

The first Levi’s x Clements Twins Collection has 14 items including plaid denim, faux-fur jackets, corduroy dresses, and floral print Henleys. There’s versatility, said Sebra, with a range of looks, “from tomboy to dress-up, to a little more girly.”

Sizes range from small to extra-large and prices range from $28 to $70. “They’re just slightly more expensive than our mainline Levi’s offering. It’s not a jump,” Sebra said.