March 30, 2020

Macy’s Inc., citing “the heavy toll” the coronavirus is taking on the business, including losing the majority of its sales, will furlough most of its workers this week.

The move follows previous dramatic steps taken by Macy’s Inc. in the past few weeks to deal with the health crisis and maintain financial flexibility, including closing all stores on March 18, suspending the dividend, drawing down on the line of credit, freezing both hiring and spending, stopping capital spend, reducing receipts, canceling some orders and extending payment terms from 60 to 120 days. The company is evaluating other financing options as well.

