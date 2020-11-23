Macy’s Inc. has named Malek Robert “Bobby” Amirshahi senior vice president of corporate communications, succeeding Cheryl Heinonen.

Macy’s said Heinonen will be leaving the company after the holiday season to relocate back home to the West Coast.

Amirshahi’s start date at Macy’s is Dec. 7. He will be responsible for leading both internal and external communications as well as Macy’s cause work. “In this role, he will help drive alignment and consistent messaging across business strategy, transformation, colleague and culture initiatives,” Macy’s said in a statement Monday. He will report to Danielle Kirgan, chief transformation and human resources officer of Macy’s Inc.

“Bobby brings a strategic mind-set to how communications and reputation can advance the business and inspire people. His energy, experience with high-profile brands and passion for inclusion make him a great fit for Macy’s Inc.,” Kirgan said.

Amirshahi is a more than 20-year veteran of the media and telecommunications industry. He is currently senior vice president, corporate communications at Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S. Prior to Univision, Amirshahi held several public relations, corporate social responsibility and communications roles at Time Warner Cable, Cox Enterprises and its subsidiaries.