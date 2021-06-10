The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks are back, but with some health precautions.

Macy’s revealed Thursday that the show will go on, in its traditional way during the evening of July 4, with the kind of massive fireworks display it has held every year on the holiday since 1976, the nation’s Bicentennial, with the exception of last year when the pandemic forced a change in the format. Last year, Macy’s held scaled down, shortened fireworks displays each night from June 29 to July 4. The fireworks were launched from one or two land or water-based locations in the city’s five boroughs. There were no announcements beforehand about their whereabouts so there wouldn’t be crowds gathering.

For the upcoming fireworks display event, public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the New York Police Department. Viewing will be available for verified fully vaccinated spectators on elevated portions of the FDR Drive in Manhattan with entry points at East 23rd, East 34th and East 42nd Streets. ADA/Special Needs public viewing for verified fully vaccinated spectators will be accessible at the East 34th Street entry point.

Macy’s said as health and safety regulations evolve, these changes may impact the viewing plan. The retailer said spectators should check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details, health and safety protocols and marine viewing.

View Gallery Related Gallery Kaley Cuoco on Producing ‘The Flight Attendant’

Public viewing for non-vaccinated spectators will be available along portions of the Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan waterfronts.

The fireworks can also be viewed on NBC, or from home for those who have a view of the East River in Midtown. The NBC show will run from 8 to 10 p.m., Eastern Time and will include performances by the Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire.

The fireworks display portion of the show will start at about 9:25 p.m. Macy’s will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned on the East River in Midtown.

“As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks. “Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide.”

“The summer of New York City is underway,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of us. This summer, we can’t wait to reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great. These fireworks make us all proud to be New Yorkers and Americans, and I’m looking forward to a joyful and safe viewing this year.”