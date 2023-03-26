Macy’s Herald Square Abloom Again

NEW YORK — With its whimsical tableau of immense floral arrangements, both real and hand-sculpted, Macy’s launched its 48th annual flower show Sunday at the Herald Square flagship.

“Escaping reality, this year’s spectacle leverages gravity-defying and oversize elements. It’s a dreamscape,” said Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy’s Flower Show.

This year’s show, transforming the flagship’s main floor, balcony and windows, is particularly fragrant given its innovative, interactive Dior installation on the mezzanine on the north side of the store. Visitors can get a whiff of the subtle Dior fragrances by activating push-button emitters, or get photographed with a backdrop of the French countryside. They can also learn about Dior’s regenerative flower fields in southern France and how the brand’s fragrances are sustainably created, seed to bottle.

A Dior display during the Macy’s Flower Show. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc. Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

From the Dior gardens in Grasse, France, roses provide the “lush and velvety” essence of Miss Dior, and jasmine gives J’adore its “seductive” quality. Lavender, grown at high altitudes, provide Sauvage with its special scent. Dior’s “personalization stations” at Macy’s offer customization options, including bottle engraving, hand-painted fragrance bottles, and MyABCDior charms.

“It’s a multisensory experience where you can see and smell all the floral notes that create the Dior collection of fragrances,” said Coss. Officials said Macy’s has planned a host of special events during the two-week-long show, including master classes with Dior fragrance experts.

Outside, Macy’s Broadway windows depict a magical garden designed by students from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

A view of the Macy’s Flower Show. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc. Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

One hour before the official opening Sunday, Coss gave WWD a tour of the show. “We really embraced the idea that big dreams bloom here,” said Coss, pointing to the series of hydrangeas in cloud forms, blue sky graphics covering the ceilings, and the giant sun lodged between the escalators in the center of the floor. There are approximately 16,000 individual plants representing more than 60 varieties in the flower show. The main floor at Herald Square is 100,000 square feet, including the mezzanine.

“It’s just a wonderful celebration of the relationship between fragrances and flowers,” said Coss.

The show requires months of preparation and hundreds of flower, plant and tree varieties native to countries around the world. Macy’s partners with many growers, some throughout New York State. The hand-sculpted elements are created at Macy’s design studios in Moonachie, New Jersey. In total, about 45 professionals including landscape designers, florists, artists, horticulturists, and event planners are involved with the installation of each show.

This year’s show runs through April 10, though the store is closed on April 9, Easter Sunday. It’s been held consistently year after year except for one cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Macy’s Flower Show is considered one of the company’s big three extravaganzas, along with the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Following the Macy’s Flower Show and as part of the company’s commitment to create a more sustainable future through its social purpose platform, Mission Every One, a variety of plants and trees will be donated to the Henry Street Settlement.