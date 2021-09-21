Macy’s Seeks to Hire 76,000 Workers

Macy’s Inc. has put out the “help wanted” sign — and manpower is needed across the enterprise.

On Tuesday, Macy’s said it plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

About 48,000 of these roles are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent opportunities to join Macy’s Inc. on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond. In 2019, Macy’s said it planned to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers across its divisions for that year’s holiday season.

Amid the nation’s severe labor shortage, retailers are working doubly hard to attract talent and in many cases are offering incentives and higher wages. There are widespread concerns that a lack of help in stores and at fulfillment and call centers could impact holiday sales this year.

Last week, Kohl’s Corp. said it was looking to add about 90,000 seasonal associates, including staff for the retailer’s new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, and beauty advisers for the Sephora shops at 200 Kohl’s stores this year. Kohl’s said it will be offering current associates extra hours to support continued growth throughout the holiday season.

Earlier this month, Walmart said it plans to hire an additional 20,000 part-time and permanent full-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

“Macy’s offers competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability,” the company said in its statement.

Macy’s also indicated that workers may be eligible to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit to join the company. Colleagues have an opportunity to earn additional income through various programs, e.g., the weekend bonus program and the “Path to Growth Incentive,” which is a quarterly bonus offered to qualifying colleagues.

“We are proud to provide colleagues with ample opportunities and resources to grow in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment during the holidays and every day of the year,” Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s Inc.’s chief transformation and human resources officer, said in a statement. “To encourage people to apply for jobs, Macy’s noted that nearly one-third of Macy’s nameplate store leadership started their careers at the retailer during the holiday season, that last year, more than 6,100 seasonal colleagues joined the company permanently after the holiday season, and that the average length of service among Macy’s professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and five years, respectively.”

The company also announced a national hiring event will be held Thursday at more than 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in local time zones. The retailer is encouraging people to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com. Macy’s conducts most interviews for store positions online, which is for convenience, the company said.

About 21,200 of the 76,000 positions are for fulfillment center jobs, such as warehouse workers and forklift drivers, Macy’s indicated. The majority of these positions are located in Goodyear, Ariz.; Sacramento, Calif.; Cheshire, Conn.; Joppa, Md; North Jackson, Ohio; Secaucus, N.J.; Tulsa, Okla.; Portland, Tenn., and Martinsburg, W. Va. The facilities will participate in the hiring fair along with the stores.

About 50,000 Macy’s, 4,100 Bloomingdale’s and 315 Bluemercury staff will be hired for a variety of store roles, the majority in customer sales and experience teams as well as within merchandising and operations. Opportunities range from entry-level roles to executive roles.

About 300 Macy’s credit and customer service staff will be hired, as well, to support the digital and in-store shopping experience and manage relationships with customers.

Macy’s also has more than 200 technology-based jobs available at its Johns Creek campus in the suburbs of Atlanta, where the company focuses on improving the omnichannel shopping experience and evolving its technology platforms as part of its three-year Polaris strategy. The majority of openings are in software development, including junior and senior-level software engineers, as well as software architects to guide technology strategy, lead design, configuration and implementation.