Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Macy’s Inc.’s CFO on How It Is Modernizing

Adrian Mitchell discusses Macy's new digital marketplace, pricing science and the holiday positioning.

Macy's Herald Square
Macy's Herald Square

With Macy’s developing an online marketplace, it’s so far, so good.

“Marketplace gives us a very different way of thinking about inventory,” said Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s Inc. chief financial officer, speaking at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday. “With marketplace, you don’t have inventory liability and presents a whole new generation about how we can think about inventory productivity.”

Macy’s launched its marketplace format last September after noticing consumers searching the retailer’s website for products and categories that weren’t there, in particular electronics, toys, pets, home, kids and maternity, Mitchell said.

Now, with the digital marketplace, “We are learning and testing new categories without the inventory risk. It’s a huge unlock for us.”

Mitchell said the Macy’s marketplace is attracting younger customers, generating larger baskets in terms of units per order, and that 96 percent of marketplace customers are tapping into “broader Macy’s,” meaning they are shopping what Macy’s has traditionally bought wholesale and listed on its website.

“We are hitting on a lot of our key objectives,” Mitchell said. “Right now we are continuing to test and learn. We are adding categories. We are adding skus. It’s a margin driver for us.”

With the traditional website, “there is much operating expense to move products through our own supply chain. In marketplace you can have slow movers and it’s OK.…It’s really a great opportunity for us to monetize the traffic on our website. With marketplace, we don’t have the inventory liability, but we have the opportunity to have the sales demand. That gives us a lot of flexibility to really lean into the notion of sku productivity.”

Macy’s Inc.’s Bloomingdale’s division will launch its own online marketplace format next year, Mitchell said.

Adrian Mitchell

On the wholesale side, “We’re fundamentally changing the way we buy,” Mitchell said. “We have an integrated team. They’re thinking about things end-to-end. We’re literally in one room having the merchants, the planners, the supply chain team and the finance team all discussing about where we need to be, what trade-offs do we need to make in order to make sure that we’re maximizing full-price sell-through, minimizing our inventory liability and driving healthier margins.…We are buying more conservatively, and we’re building reserves into our buys. So that reserve gives us flexibility to be able to adjust in season. If demand picks up, we can chase.”

He also said the company is not doing pack and hold, and “making sure we’re exiting old inventory in season.”

He defined Macy’s “modern department store positioning” as offering “multiple categories, serving a diverse group of customers and building capabilities for the next generation. Our recent success is not an accident. We are executing on our Polaris strategy. We are deliberate about paying down debt, returning value to shareholders. Inventory control is key. Pricing science has served us really well and continues to serve us well this holiday.”

Before, price promotions were at the same level at each store. Now with pricing science, markdowns can be done “by store, by location, by style, and we can actually drive pricing decisions based on the availability of inventory, the level of sell-throughs, and when we actually [hit] end of season. There is just so much more sophistication,” Mitchell said.

He cited making capital investments in personalization, pricing science and the loyalty program, in addition to digital marketplaces.

In terms of consumer shopping patterns, “We think it’s more pre-pandemic,” this year. “You would expect to have a peak around Black Friday, a peak around Cyber Monday and a peak kind of two weeks leading up to Christmas.”

Though Mitchell sees a higher level of competitiveness for holiday, he said Macy’s is “well positioned for holiday. First and foremost, we are the gifting destination. So when you think about the holiday season, you think about jewelry, you think about fragrances, you think about gifts under $50 or under $100, you think about toys with our collaboration with Toys ‘R’ Us. We are really ready for the holiday season. And when we think about holiday, we have 55 percent newness, which is 30 points higher than where we were in 2019.”

“Our flexibility to respond to consumer demand and trends in season, we believe that’s a differentiator and positions us well, not only for this holiday season, but for the future,” he continued.

“The mindset of the consumer is that they’re going to shop this holiday season,” Mitchell said. “They’re going to get out there. They were cooped up in the pandemic. They’re kind of getting their lives back. They’re going on trips or seeing family. They have access to credit. That still remains pretty strong. We do see in the data that the spend on services, whether it be hotels or travel, still is pretty resilient and people are going to see their families. So that’s definitely the positive. We do believe that even with all the pressures, those are positive signs.”

But with inflation, the capacity to spend on discretionary items gets limited, Mitchell noted.

“So you may have to be more on a budget. We’re watching that pretty closely. Interest rates are continuing to rise. That has real impact on mortgage rates, on the cost of homes. So when you think about housing, that’s a real constraint, and that’s typically a pretty big ticket in the budget. Savings levels are down. Folks had a lot of money a year ago put in their savings account. That’s certainly been dwindling. All the data that we’re seeing is that’s definitely coming down.…We’ve seen a real challenge in terms of consumer sentiment. The consumer is concerned about kind of where things are, their ability to not just fund their essential purchases, but how much do they have left over for other things.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

