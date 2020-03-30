By  on March 30, 2020

Macy’s Inc., Gap Inc., Kohl’s Corp. and other major retailers are moving fast and furious to cope with coronavirus by triggering massive furloughs and extending the duration of store closings.

On Monday, Macy’s, citing “the heavy toll” the coronavirus is taking on the business, including losing the majority of its sales, said it will furlough most of its workers this week, impacting tens of thousands of employees. Asked how many employees would be furloughed, a Macy’s spokeswoman said there’s “no exact number to share at this point beyond ‘majority.’” According to the macys.com web site, the $24.6 billion retailer has about 125,000 employees and 775 stores.

