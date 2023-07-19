Macy’s Unveils Its New Private Brand

After hinting at it for months, Macy’s on Wednesday unveiled its new private brand — a collection of women’s apparel and accessories called “On 34th.”

Executives characterized On 34th as offering classics, wardrobe staples and special pieces, and touted the fact that the collection is “designed for women and by women, for the modern life.”

Macy’s is in the process of overhauling its entire stable of private brands, which account for 16 percent of the retailer’s volume. At one time, private brands accounted for 20 percent of Macy’s volume but in recent seasons executives have acknowledged softening in certain labels, along with softness seen in its women’s sportswear overall. They now say that “reimagining” the portfolio, involving getting them more “customer centric,” could get private brands back to or above that 20 percent level.

In May, Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette disclosed the private brand strategy, saying, “Frankly some of our private brands, some are super hot, some are tired. This will be a multiyear journey. We want to move the business to north of 20 percent.”

On 34th is the first new brand unveiled as part of the company’s private brands portfolio. The apparel collection will be available for purchase at Macy’s stores, online at macys.com, and through the Macy’s mobile app starting on Aug. 17. On 34th shoes are seen launching spring 2024.

“We have spent the last two years listening to customers and creating a brand that reflects how women want to dress for modern life,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “The heartbeat and voice of the customer is infused in all that we do and we know that our customer loves great brands that deliver on our promise of quality, style and value.”

Private brands, for Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, JCPenney and other department stores and mass merchants, are critical because when they resonate with shoppers they bring in higher margins than market brands. They can be perceived as offering greater value and lower prices than market brands and can provide an air of exclusivity. Private brands are most widely accepted when shoppers are unaware or don’t care that they are store-owned and developed.

Macy’s private brand portfolio overhaul includes adding, refreshing and replacing brands and will run through 2025. On 34th is the first of four new brands that will be introduced as part of the “reimagination.” Hopefully, On 34th and other private brand changes give a lift to Macy’s business, which has recently seen waning consumer demand. Macy’s Inc., which includes Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, reported first-quarter top- and bottom-line declines.

Said Emily Erusha-Hilleque, Macy’s senior vice president of private brands, “The launch of On 34th is an important milestone in Macy’s journey to elevate and reimagine our private brand portfolio which is designed with intention and executed with attention. We are developing unique and relevant product design that is distinctively aligned to brand DNA and infused with multiple points of inspiration, data and the intuition of a talented team.”

It’s a large collection expected to generate significant volume. The collection has more than 750 stock keeping units and 250-plus unique styles, designed to be mixed and matched and create more than 1,000 outfits. Prices range from $18.50 to $299.50 and sizing ranges from XXS to 4X and 0 to 26W.

Executives said that to develop On 34th, they listened to consumers. In the last two years, Macy’s conducted extensive research, with more than 100,000 online surveys, 35 days of digital community engagement and hundreds of hours of in-store fit research and shop-alongs. The research, Macy’s executives said, took a deep dive into how women want to dress and what they need for their busy, modern lifestyles. One big need is for versatility, meaning styles that can be worn for different occasions, like for a day at the office and for a special event that night. Macy’s claimed the new collection offers that.

The On 34th collection is also inclusive, Macy’s indicated, meaning it’s designed to “accentuate and flatter across all body types.” Additionally, it’s designed to strike a balance between classic and contemporary.

Some of the larger volume private brands at Macy’s are INC, Charter Club, Style & Co., Hotel and Alfani.

Strengthening private brands is one of the “pillars” for growth of Macy’s Inc.’s Polaris strategy which has entailed cost cutting, department store closures, focusing on digital growth, personalization and the loyalty program; expanding assortments, and opening smaller-scale off-mall stores such as Bloomie’s and Market by Macy’s formats.