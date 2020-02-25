By  on February 25, 2020

For Macy’s Inc., 2020 is a year of “transition,” setting the groundwork for a return to growth in subsequent years, Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette told WWD.

And it’s a matter of focusing on the “healthy” parts of Macy’s — Backstage for off-price retailing; the six “destination” categories; “growth” stores; digital, and the loyalty program — while sharply reducing costs, inventory and the store base.

