Macy’s Inc. restarts its off-mall expansion strategy with the opening of its second Market by Macy’s store on Friday in the WestBend lifestyle shopping center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Located within the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 20,000-square-foot format offers what Macy’s characterizes as “a curated assortment of the best of Macy’s branded fashion within an easy-to-shop and open environment.”

The first Market by Macy’s store opened in Southlake, Texas, in February 2020. The strategy reflects Macy’s intent to be innovative, less dependent on malls, provide greater convenience in an updated setting and become more relevant to customers.

“We’re excited about the value and enhanced shopping experience Market by Macy’s will bring to new and existing customers within the Dallas–Fort Worth community, building upon an ecosystem that gives our customers access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand, from on-mall to off-mall and full-line to off-price,” said John Harper, chief operations officer of Macy’s Inc.

Macy’s, in its statement on Friday’s opening, said it has “maximized learnings from the initial Market by Macy’s national debut to create a scalable store format.” Macy’s did not specify if and when additional Market by Macy’s units would open.

Market by Macy’s offers men’s, women, kids, beauty, home and giftables at “accessible” prices. The merchandise is an edited assortment of what’s sold at full-line Macy’s stores. Among the brands found at Market at Macy’s are Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and Macy’s most popular private brands such as INC International Concepts, Alfani and Hotel Collection. Included in the beauty assortment are luxury fragrances, prestige skin care and trend makeup.

Market by Macy’s has a “Trend Pavilion” for what Macy’s describes as a “constant flow of fashionable trends, must-haves and new merchandise throughout the season.”

When the first Market by Macy’s opened, Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., said the vision for Macy’s is to build “an ecosystem that gives our customers easier and more convenient access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand, from online to offline, on-mall to off-mall, flagship to off-price.”

That “ecosystem” Gennette discussed involves clustering Macy’s Backstage freestanding, off-price stores and the new Market by Macy’s concept around Macy’s department stores. At the beginning of the year, Macy’s intended to bring the strategy to three markets — Dallas, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. However, the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on bringing the format to Atlanta and Washington.

Rachel Shechtman, Macy’s former brand experience officer and founder of Story, was instrumental in developing Market by Macy’s. Last February, she described the Market by Macy’s concept as “a community-driven destination for customers to shop, eat, drink, learn, relax, catch up with friends and so much more.”

Shechtman left Macy’s last June amid a major streamlining by the retailer, which cut 3,900 corporate and management jobs to save $365 million this year and about $630 million in expenses on an annual basis going forward. Additionally, the company reduced staffing across its stores portfolio, supply chain and customer support network, which it said would be adjusted as sales recover and the pandemic dissipates. Earlier in the year, Macy’s closed 16 of its 36 Story shops following 10 months of testing the format inside its stores. Macy’s purchased Story in 2018 from Shechtman and named her Macy’s brand experience officer.

The second Market by Macy’s format, at 1751 River Run, Suite 101, Fort Worth, has full and self-service checkout; provides contactless curbside pick-up; buy online, pick up in store; buy online, ship to store; and same-day delivery with DoorDash, which Macy’s has partnered with around the country. Customers can also pay their bill, pick-up orders, or return merchandise at the “At Your Service” desk inside the store.