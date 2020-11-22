The Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisc., along with its Macy’s and Nordstrom anchor stores and scores of specialty retailers, reopened on Sunday.

The mall was the scene of a shooting last Friday that injured eight people. According to some media reports, the shooting occurred just outside of an entrance to Macy’s at around 3 p.m., local time. Police and the FBI were still searching for the shooter on Sunday afternoon.

A Macy’s spokesperson said all of its store’s employees were safe and accounted for.

“We are saddened about the incident at Macy’s Mayfair Mall on Friday, as the safety of Macy’s customers and employees is our top priority,” the Macy’s spokeswoman said Sunday. “We are thankful that our employees were accounted for and safely evacuated. We are thinking of the Wauwatosa community, especially the customers and workers impacted by the incident as well as the Wauwatosa Police Department and local authorities who work tirelessly to keep the community safe. While Macy’s Mayfair Mall has reopened, we will continue to work closely with local authorities on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to them per policy.”

Seven adults and one teenager were taken to a hospital with injuries, Barry Weber, the Wauwatosa chief of police, said in a statement. No fatalities were reported.

The local police said they believed the shooting stemmed from an altercation on the scene.

“We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today,” Brookfield Properties, which manages the Mayfair Mall, said in a statement. “We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops.”

Wauwatosa is about seven miles from Milwaukee.