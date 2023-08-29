Macy’s Partners With Gap on Exclusive Line

Macy’s has begun selling Gap sleepwear, loungewear, underwear and intimates for men and women.

The collection is exclusive to Macy’s and marks the first partnership between the two companies.

“This collection is a great addition to our men’s and women’s basics assortments that will provide classic but modern styling with quality fabrics and fit — giving our customers more options to own their style,” Rachel Leinwand, Macy’s vice president of merchandising active, basics and outdoor, said in a statement Tuesday.

Adrienne Gernand, Gap Inc.’s president of business-to-business and international commerce, added: “This launch is an opportunity to amplify the Gap brand and deliver must-have essentials in comfortable, breathable fabrics to men and women across the U.S.”

The collaboration raises questions over whether Macy’s would consider expanding its exclusive arrangement with Gap into other categories. That would depend on how well the current assortment sells.

Gap could use a lift to its business, which has been reporting sales declines for several seasons. In the second quarter of this year, Gap brand sales were down 14 percent to $755 million, as reported. But Katrina O’Connell, executive vice president and chief financial officer, noted that strength in the women’s business drove share gains. “We’re seeing green shoots,” she said. “But the consumer pressure is most acute at Old Navy, and that’s the piece we all remain conscious on.”

By featuring certain Gap products on Macy’s different selling channels, Gap would hope that it encourages Macy’s shoppers to visit Gap stores and gap.com as well.

Macy’s could also use a lift to its business. The company last week reported a second-quarter 8 percent sales drop and cited the active casual and sleepwear categories as remaining challenged, while other categories fared better.

The assortment of Gap and GapBody men’s and women’s products includes pajama sets, loungewear, underwear, bras, boxers and undershirts in a variety of designs and colors, and sizes from XS to XL. In addition, select pieces come in organic stretch cotton and Gap’s signature jersey knit fabric, Breathe, which the company describes as soft and breathable. The products have the Gap label.

Prices range from $12.50 to $79.95. The collection is being sold on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and in select Macy’s stores around the U.S.

Centric Brands LLC is designing, producing and distributing the Gap and GapBody sleepwear and intimates assortment sold at Macy’s through a partnership facilitated by Gap’s licensing agency, IMG.

The launch advances a strategy that Gap Inc. launched three years ago to build collaborations and spread Gap products through new channels and licensing in which it formed a partnership with licensing company IMG to help negotiate deals and source licensees. In 2021, Gap formed an exclusive arrangement with Walmart, providing Gap home products to walmart.com.

Earlier this month, Gap and LoveShackFancy unveiled a limited-edition, multicategory capsule collection of women’s, men’s, kids, and baby apparel and accessories. “Collaborations and partnerships give us the opportunity to reinvent and reimagine Gap’s product icons, to remix the classic Gap logo that our customers love,” Mark Breitbard, Gap brand’s global president and chief executive officer, said at the time.

Centric Brands designs, sources, markets and sells kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty and entertainment categories. The company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Joe’s Jeans, Buffalo, Hervé Léger, Izod, Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and others across the categories.

Centric also owns and operates Zac Posen, Hudson, Robert Graham, Avirex, Fiorelli and Taste Beauty and has a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster.