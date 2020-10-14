Macy’s Inc. has appointed Adrian V. Mitchell chief financial officer, with responsibilities for all finance functions including accounting, treasury, investor relations, internal audit, financial/capital planning and analysis, and procurement.

Mitchell, who joins Macy’s on Nov. 2, comes from the Boston Consulting Group, where he has been a managing director and partner in the digital and consumer practices since 2017.

“In a retail environment where change is accelerating beyond what we could have imagined a year ago, Adrian’s depth of financial and operational experience, coupled with his leadership in strategy, innovation and transformation, will help us on our path to emerge a stronger company,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer. Mitchell will report to Gennette.

Macy’s said Mitchell has been working primarily with Fortune 500 companies on growth strategies, operational improvements and digital, data and advanced analytics efforts. His clients have been in the automotive, drugstore, fast food, mass and specialty retail sectors.

Prior to joining BCG, Mitchell was most recently a board director and member of the audit and finance committee at Recreational Equipment Inc., and earlier he was ceo of Arhaus LLC, a home furnishings retailer; cfo at Crate and Barrel, where he was also at times chief operating officer and interim ceo, and target.com’s director of strategy and interactive design as well as director of innovation and productivity for Target Corp. Mitchell began his career and spent about 10 years at McKinsey & Co.

At Macy’s, Mitchell succeeds Felicia Williams, who has been serving as interim cfo since June when cfo Paula Price left the company. Williams will be joining the CEO Action for Racial Equity as a Macy’s Inc. Fellow. She will play a key role in the CEO Action commitment to identify, develop and promote scalable and sustainable policies and corporate best practices to address systemic racism and social injustice.

“Felicia has been a steady hand over the past five months as she served as the Macy’s, Inc. interim chief financial officer. I thank her for her service and am delighted that Felicia will be representing Macy’s in the CEO Action for Racial Equity — an important effort to end systemic racism and social injustice,” Gennette said. The organization is the largest ceo-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, with more than 1,300 ceo’s and presidents of businesses, academic institutions and nonprofits representing a combined 13 million employees.