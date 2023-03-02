×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balmain RTW Fall 2023

Business

Recent Retail Thefts a Concern for N.Y. Jewelry Stores

Beauty

L’Oréal’s CEO on Agility, the Economy and Digital Transformation

Macy’s Q4 Results Down; Outlook is Mixed

The big department store retailer beat expectations amid a difficult retail landscape, sees further sales declines in 2023 but gains in 2024.

Macy's Herald Square
Macy's Herald Square Getty

Navigating through a “volatile” 2022, Macy’s Inc. reported fourth-quarter top and bottom-line declines compared to last year, but the figures beat Wall Street estimates, sparking a pre-market lift in the share price.

In addition, Macy’s most recent top and bottom line figures exceeded the 2019 pre-pandemic period.

Macy’s shares were up 5 percent, or $1.02, to $21.45 around 8 a.m. Thursday in pre-market trading.

Net income dropped to $508 million, or $1.83 a diluted share, from $742 million, or $2.44 a share in the 2021 quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $1.09 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Related Galleries

Net sales were down 4.6 percent to $8.3 billion versus $8.67 billion in he fourth quarter of 2021, and were down 0.9 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Comparable sales were down 2.7 percent compared to last year’s quarter, but up 3.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Brick-and-mortar sales decreased 2 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2021, and were down 11 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019. The comparison to 2019 is impacted by store closures, including approximately 80 Macy’s full-line stores.

Digital sales decreased 9 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2021, but were up 24 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Macy’s comparable sales were down 3.3 percent from the prior year, reflecting the impacts of macroeconomic pressures on the consumer in conjunction with a lack of government stimulus benefits and a heightened competitive retail environment driven by industry-wide inventory surpluses. Sales were strong in gifting and occasion-based categories, including beauty, men’s tailored apparel, dresses and shoes, while sales in active, casual and soft home declined versus the prior year.

Bloomingdale’s comparable sales were up 0.6 percent. Beauty, women’s and men’s apparel in both contemporary and dressy performed well, partially offset by weakness in handbags and textiles.

Bluemercury comparable sales were up 7.2 percent. Results were driven by strength in skin care and makeup, strategic partnerships and its new initiative The Cache, an incubator platform that curates emerging, cutting-edge brands.

Gross margin for the quarter was 34.1 percent, down from 36.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 largely due to planned markdowns and promotions, which were higher relative to last year, when inventory constraints in the industry led to low promotional levels and robust full-price sell-throughs.

“We successfully navigated 2022 from a position of financial and operational strength. Despite an increasingly volatile macroeconomic climate, through the ongoing execution of our Polaris strategy, we remained agile, pivoted to meet customer demand and elevated our approach to inventory management,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc.

“In the fourth quarter, we benefited from our disciplined inventory approach and compelling gift-giving strategy, which allowed us to provide fresh fashion and style at great values for all our customers. We were competitive but measured in our promotions, took strategic markdowns and intentionally did not chase unprofitable sales. As we look to 2023 and beyond, we believe our five growth vectors which include our private brands reimagination, off-mall expansion, online marketplace, luxury brands acceleration and personalized offers and communication will further solidify our modern department store positioning.”

Added Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, “We have built a solid foundation for long-term, profitable growth through enterprise-wide investments in our supply chain, data and analytics, pricing science, digital and technology which have enabled our operations and talented teams to become more efficient and flexible. Looking ahead, we will continue to take a balanced approach to expense management and capital allocation. With an ongoing focus on maintaining our financial health and strong balance sheet, we will make disciplined investments to drive growth while returning capital to shareholders.”

For all of 2022:

Net sales of $24.4 billion were down 0.1 percent versus 2021 and down 0.5 percent versus 2019. Digital sales decreased 6 percent versus 2021; up 31 percent versus 2019. Brick-and-mortar sales increased 3 percent versus 2021; down 11 percent versus 2019.

Comparable sales up 0.3 percent on an owned basis and up 0.6 percent on an owned-plus-licensed basis versus 2021; up 3.5 percent and up 3.7 percent, respectively, versus 2019. 

Macy’s forecasts that in 2023, net sales will be down 1 to 3 percent from 2022, to $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion. Earnings per share are seen at $3.67 to $4.11. However, Gennette, during a conference call with analysts, said he expects the sales trend to reverse in 2024 when gains are seen as Macy’s benefits from initiatives in private brands, off-mall growth, online marketplace growth, and strengthened operations. Easier comparisons to 2023 should also help 2024 results.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Hot Summer Bags

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Macy's Fourth Quarter Results Were Down, Outlook is Positive

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad