Macy’s Inc. Raises Outlook on Strong Qtr.

Macy’s Inc., seeing more shoppers return to stores, turned profitable in its second quarter amid strong sales gains, motivating the company to raise its outlook for the year.

While the results indicated continued momentum in the business and bolstered the outlook, Macy’s said there continues to be uncertainty due to the pandemic. This summer, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise again across the country, raising concerns among retailers, particularly those selling “non-essentials.”

The retailer reported net income of $345 million, or $1.08 a diluted share, for the quarter ended July 31, compared to a loss of $431 million, or $1.39 a share, in the year-ago.

Operating income was $597 million versus an operating loss of $631 million in the 2020 quarter.

Sales rose to $5.65 billion last quarter, versus $3.56 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales were up 62.2 percent.

“Second quarter results were strong across all three nameplates and surpassed our expectations. Our momentum in the first quarter accelerated in the second quarter as we successfully reengaged core customers and attracted new, younger customers with new brands and categories,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., said Thursday. “Through the Macy’s Inc. portfolio and our omni-channel approach, we provide a compelling, seamless integration between physical stores and digital shopping to most effectively meet the needs of our customers.

“The Polaris strategy is working,” Gennette added. “We have meaningfully improved the fundamentals and overall health of our business, and we are well underway building a stronger Macy’s, Inc. for the future.” Macy’s Polaris strategy involves efforts to strengthen customer loyalty and personalization; improve the quality of its fashion offerings and sharpen the focus of private brands; accelerate digital sales; close 125 stores from 2020 to 2022 and upgrade the top 250 stores; grow off-price operations, and modernize the supply chain. Macy’s Inc., which operates the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brands, is reinstating its regular quarterly dividend at 15 cents a share on its common stock, resulting in an annual return of cash to shareholders of nearly $200 million. The dividend is payable on Oct. 1, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15. The company has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. Macy’s also operates off-price stores under the Macy’s Backstage and Bloomingdale’s The Outlet names, and scaled down, specialized versions of Macy’s called Market By Macy’s. A scaled down version of Bloomingdale’s called Bloomies is scheduled to open later this month.

Pandemic impacted categories, including denim, luggage, dresses and other occasion-based apparel, came back strong. Categories that were solid throughout the pandemic, such as fragrance, fine jewelry and textiles, continued to perform well. Macy’s, Inc. ended the second quarter with about $2.1 billion in cash, allowing the company to execute on its two priorities of investing in profitable growth, while de-levering the balance sheet. The strong cash position will also allow the company to return capital to shareholders through the following actions: