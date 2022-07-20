Skip to main content
Macy’s Sets Four Additional Small Formats

Macy's views its small-store format as "critical" for growth of its omnichannel business.

Macy’s debuts its second Market by
Market by Macy’s “off-mall” location in the WestBend lifestyle shopping center in Fort Worth, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Macy's Inc.) AP Images for CREDIT

Macy’s Inc. is adding four locations to its emerging but still small fleet of off-mall, specialized brick-and-mortar formats.

Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center on Aug. 20 at 3630 Peachtree Parkway, in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by another Market by Macy’s in St. Louis, on THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Commons.

In addition, a Macy’s site containing Market by Macy’s on the first floor and a Backstage store on the second floor, will open in in Chicagoland center at 9700 South Western Avenue in Park, Illinois.

The Market by Macy’s specialty format, which currently has three units in Texas and two in Atlanta, offers branded and private-label fashion, products from local designers and direct-to-consumer brands, food, an apothecary, plants, home items and a café.

Backstage, Macy’s off-price format, has nine freestanding locations and more than 300 locations inside Macy’s department stores.

Macy’s Inc.’s other specialty formats include Bloomies, a scaled-down version of Bloomingdale’s. Bloomie’s, which launched last year with one unit in Alexandria, Virginia, offers contemporary and luxury brands, services, tech-enabled stylists, new store design concepts and a restaurant. Executives have said that additional Bloomies are being planned.

Macy’s also operates several Bloomingdale’s The Outlet locations.

“At Macy’s, we thrive on retail being a dynamic business requiring continuous analysis, reinvention and innovation. As customer preferences and buying behaviors change, we continue to evolve to deliver the experience our customers expect,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer. He said Market by Macy’s “celebrates discovery and convenience” while Backstage “appeals to the customer who loves the thrill of the hunt for a great value.”

Off-mall, small formats are part of the company’s Polaris strategy “by either expanding its presence in a current market, maintaining market presence by replacing underperforming locations or entering new markets where Macy’s doesn’t have a presence,” the company said in a statement Wednesday on the new locations.

As part of Macy’s ongoing assessment of its store portfolio, Macy’s Chesterfield department store will close and be replaced by the new Market by Macy’s near Chesterfield Commons.

Said Mastronardi: “This announcement marks both our first replacement location and, separately, our first, off-mall dual location.”

By the end of 2022, Macy’s plans to expand Market by Macy’s to eight total locations.

“The data seems to show that those off-mall locations that are very convenient to where customers live, shop and work are actually quite relevant and an important part of how we think about our strategy,” Macy’s Inc. executive vice president and chief financial officer Adrian Mitchell said last March at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference.
“We very much believe that Market by Macy’s, serving our Macy’s brand, and our Bloomie’s small store format serving our Bloomingdale’s brand, is critical to the growth of our stores channel, and critical to the growth of our omnichannel business,” Mitchell said.
In late 2019, Macy’s determined it would close 125 locations from 2020 to 2022.
