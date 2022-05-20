Macy’s Advances Sustainability, Social Agenda

Macy’s Inc. is advancing its sustainability and social agendas through new partnerships.

To reach its goal of achieving 100 percent preferred materials in its private brands by 2030, Macy’s has joined Better Cotton, an organization that promotes better standards and practices in cotton farming while protecting the environment. Macy’s agenda involves increasing sustainably sourced raw materials and fibers, including cotton, synthetic and all wood-based materials, in the design of its owned-brand products.

“Macy’s is proud to join Better Cotton as we continue to take concrete steps toward achieving sustainability production goals with our private brands,” said Keelin Evans, vice president of sustainability at Macy’s. “As we build on the public commitments outlined in our social purpose platform, we are leveraging key partnerships like Better Cotton to help us attain our sustainability goals throughout our value chain.”

Last year, Macy’s launched a sitelet on macys.com that lists products that are independently certified to a third-party sustainability standard. The sitelet includes Macy’s private brand products in the home, apparel and accessories categories, and makes it easy for shoppers to find sustainable styles independently certified as responsibly made.

The retailer also disclosed that it raised $1.5 million for the Trust for Public Land through a campaign held April 1 to 30 whereby Macy’s customers could round up their in-store purchases and donate their change (up to 99 cents) or donate online at macys.com to support TPL’s Community Schoolyards projects, which transform barren schoolyards into shared green spaces for communities.

“The few extra cents donated at checkout adds up to millions of dollars to help fund programming that strengthens community and climate resiliency,” said Sam Di Scipio, Macy’s senior director, corporate communications, giving and volunteerism. April is Earth Month.

Macy’s also announced that it formed a partnership with the Business for Social Responsibility’s HerProject, which champions the advancement of women’s rights, women’s equality and family well-being. Specifically, Macy’s offers training services for women to take greater control over their lives outside of the factory. “Specifically, we fund two programs HerHealth and HerFinance that ensure women have the proper knowledge and skills to feel empowered in these areas,” a Macy’s spokeswoman indicated.

In addition, to help reduce, reuse and repurpose materials to eliminate waste, Macy’s introduced a partnership with Give Back Box. From now through June, Macy’s customers can repurpose Macy’s shipping boxes to donate and recycle unwanted clothing. Customers are able to reuse Macy’s boxes to ship back and donate/recycle unwanted clothing or home goods. All they need to do is fill the box, print the shipping label and drop off with the shipping provider, which is UPS. Macy’s covers the cost of shipping.

