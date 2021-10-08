Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Rucci Discusses the Opportunities and Obstacles of 40 Years in Business

Business

Shanghai’s Largest Trade Show Eyes Expansion Beyond Fashion Week

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

Macy’s Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

A new report indicates efforts ranging from saving energy through LED lighting to stepping up sourcing from minority-owned businesses.

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals
Macy's says it will devote more of its marketing dollars to messages of diversity.

Macy’s Inc., seeing a world reeling from climate change, has set loftier goals for reducing its impact on the environment.

By 2025 the retailer expects to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent from a 2018 baseline, and reduce water use by third-parties manufacturing Macy’s private brands by 25 percent against a 2019 baseline in areas of “high water stress.”

Macy’s is developing for the first time restricted substance lists for private brands. One for apparel, footwear and home textiles will be ready next year, and another for non-apparel products will be out in 2024. By 2025, Macy’s intends to have 40 percent of its private brand products made with preferred sustainable fibers.

In addition, a corporate policy laying out key principles for the management and restriction and disclosure of chemicals is being developed.

By 2025, all beauty, baby care, personal care and household cleaning products on Macy’s website will be required to disclose their ingredients.

All that and more is contained in Macy’s “2020 Sustainability Report,” released Friday.

The report also said the company will “prioritize opportunities that extend the life of a product” and help customers find sustainable products by adding an additional 5,000 product pages to the macys.com sustainability sitelet, which will include all product categories in Macy’s digital assortment.

The retailer’s greatest opportunity for energy reduction is with lighting. Since 2010, Macy’s has reduced total energy consumption by more than 17.8 percent through LED lighting retrofits at many of its locations.

On solar power, the report stated: “We have more than 100 active solar sites nationwide and approximately 65 million kilowatt hours were produced in 2020, offsetting 46,000 metric tons of CO2e,” which includes CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions. “We actively continue to evaluate future solar projects and renewable opportunities across the company.”

Through a partnership with Volta Charging, Macy’s has free electric vehicle charging stations at 37 store locations, which last year powered about 1. 7 million electric miles and avoided 763,482 pounds of CO2 emissions.

The retailer also wants to increase in-store recycling rates to 80 percent, and is adopting new policies on cotton, synthetic and wood-based materials that support achieving 100 percent preferred materials in private brands by 2030.

Aside from spelling out accomplishments and goals to help save the environment, the Macy’s report covers the agenda to become more diverse and inclusive in its employee makeup and its matrix of suppliers.

But the report indicates the retailer has a long way to go. Macy’s said that as of 2020, only 24 percent of those at the senior director level and above were ethnically or racially diverse, while 76 percent were White. Of the ethnically or racially diverse, 8 percent were Black; 8 percent were Hispanic or Latinx; 5 percent were Asian, and 3 percent were two or more races.

Even as many companies set aggressive targets to increase racial diversity in their senior management, Macy’s said its goal is simply to reach 25 percent diversity at the senior director level and above this year, and 30 percent by 2025.

In marketing, the goal is to achieve 58 percent diverse representation in casting for gender, size, ethnicity and age, and 33 percent representation across all vendor and partner imagery by 2025.

With suppliers, Macy’s intends to achieve 5 percent spend penetration on diverse suppliers and triple its spend with Black-owned businesses by 2023.

“The guiding principles of our sustainability strategy are managing the environmental impact of our business, promoting positive social impact and continuing to ensure strong governance that holds us accountable,” Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette wrote in the report. “These principles apply across our value chain when interacting with our customers, colleagues, brand partners, investors and other groups advocating for a thriving society and environment. We believe operating by these principles will enable us to create long-term value, while addressing the shared needs of society.

In 2020, Macy’s spent $340 million on assortments from minority-owned businesses; $164 million on assortments from women-owned businesses; $1 million on assortments from LGBTQ+ suppliers, and $3 million on products from veteran-owned businesses.

Overall, minority and diverse suppliers accounted for 3.1 percent spend penetration in 2020, with a goal to increase to 4 percent in 2021. “Our progress this year is a building block toward achieving 5 percent spend penetration on diverse suppliers (retail and non-retail) and triple our spend with Black-owned businesses by 2023,” the report indicated. The $25 billion Macy’s purchased only $63 million in products at wholesale from Black-owned businesses in 2020.

As of the fourth quarter of 2020, 51 percent of Macy’s customers were White; 20 percent Hispanic/Latinx; 15 percent African-American/Black; 12 percent were Asian, and 1 percent fell into the “other” category.

At Bloomingdale’s last year, 64 percent of the customers were White; 11 percent, Hispanic/Latinx; 11 percent, African American/Black; 12 percent Asian, and 2 percent, other.

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Macy's Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad