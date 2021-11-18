Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Fashion

Louis Vuitton’s Shanghai Spin-off Garners 158 Million Views in China

Macy’s Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter, Lifts Outlook for Year

The retailer plans to launch a marketplace next year to accelerated digital sales growth and offer customers wider merchandise choices.

Macy's store
Macy's

Macy’s Inc., lifted by strong sales performances across all of its divisions, reported net income of $239 million, or 78 cents a share, for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $91 million or 29 cents, in the year-ago period.

Total sales for the quarter ended Oct. 30 rose to $5.44 billion, compared to $3.99 billion in the year ago period. Comparable sales were up 35.6 percent versus the 2020 period and 8.7 percent versus the 2019 period.

Digital sales increased 19 percent versus third quarter 2020 and grew 49 percent versus third quarter 2019.

“Macy’s Inc. delivered another strong quarter,  and exceeded its expectations on both top and bottom lines,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer. “The results were driven by the effective execution of the Polaris strategy and an improved economic environment.” Polaris is Macy’s three-year strategy, unveiled in February 2020, centering on personalization and the loyalty program, expanding assortments, accelerating digital growth, closing 125 department stores, opening smaller scale off-mall stores, boosting some private brands into billion-dollar businesses, and reducing costs.

Related Galleries

Gennette said that in the third quarter, the Macy’s brand added 4.4 million new customers. “Consumers continue to spend, and we successfully offered a wide range of expanding merchandise assortment to meet their growing demand,” he said.

“Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we remain a special place for holiday shopping, and our robust omnichannel ecosystem is showing resilience in the face of labor and supply chain challenges and enables us to meet customer shopping needs with speed and convenience.”

The company unveiled plans to launch a digital marketplace in the second half of 2022 to “further fuel customer acquisition and sales growth across all of our channels,” Gennette said.

“Our digital business is targeted to generate $10 billion in sales by 2023, and we expect the new marketplace platform to produce incremental revenue on top of that target,” said Matt Baer, chief digital and customer officer at Macy’s Inc. “The marketplace platform will enable us to expand our assortment at a low incremental cost, while giving Macy’s customers easy access to even more product selection to meet their diverse needs.”

The retailer is partnering with Mirakl, which powers many retail marketplaces with its platform. Macy’s said Mirakl will “seamlessly integrate into Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s architecture and allow for evolving strategies over time.”

By division, Macy’s comparable sales rose 35.1. percent from the year-ago quarter and 8.4 percent from the 2019 period, fueled by categories that were “solid” throughout the pandemic, including home, fragrances, jewelry, watches and sleepwear. Occasion-based categories, such as dresses, men’s tailored and luggage, continued to recover, and emerging categories, such as toys and pets, showed “encouraging results and the company continues to expand on those categories and related brands.”

Bloomingdale’s comparable sales were up 38.5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020 and ahead 11.2 percent compared to the 2019 period. Results were driven by strong sales of luxury handbags, fine jewelry, home, men’s shoes and contemporary apparel.

Bluemercury comparable sales were up 39.5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020, but down 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Private brands, home fragrance and treatment showed strong sales performance during the quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 41 percent up from 35.6 percent in third quarter 2020 and up 100 basis points from the 2019 quarter. Improvements were largely due to benefits from pricing, promotion and inventory productivity enhanced by the Polaris strategy.

Macy’s raised its full year guidance. Net sales are seen reaching $24.12 billion to $24.28 billion, versus previous guidance of $23.55 billion to $23.95 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are seen at $4.57 to $4.76, compared to the previous guidance of $3.41 to $3.75.

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Macy's Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad