Macy’s to Bring Toys “R” Us to All its U.S. Stores, Starting this Month

In an expansion of its partnership with WHP Global, Macy’s will bring the Toys “R” Us brand to all its stores in the U.S.

Beginning in late July and rolling out through Oct. 15, the in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 square feet in flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.

The footprint within stores may expand by an additional 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer an even wider assortment of products.

Inside the stores, the Toys “R” Us brand will be identified via colored fixtures as well as demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments. The Toys “R” Us shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

Geoffrey on a Bench Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning Oct. 15 and running through Oct. 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands such as Barbie and Lego, among others.

Since August 2021, Macy’s has offered the assortment of Toys “R” Us products online at macys.com/toyrus and ToysRUs.com, driven by Macy’s digital and fulfillment ecosystem. Macy’s reported in the first quarter of 2022 that toy sales were 15 times higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys “Us” partnership.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys “R” Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys“R”Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

As reported, in March 2021, WHP Global, a New York-based brand acquisition and management firm, acquired a controlling interest in TRU Kids Inc., parent company of Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us, and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands, and more than 20 established consumer toy and baby brands, for an undisclosed price. At the time it was reported that Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us accounted for over $2 billion in global retail sales annually through nearly 900 branded stores and e-commerce sites in over 25 countries.