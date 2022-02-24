Macy’s to Recognize Icons of Style Starting April 22

Macy’s is recognizing Black creatives with another Icons of Style launch, a collaboration with Black visionaries to help move the fashion industry forward.

Featuring exclusive designs across ready-to-wear, men’s, shoes and accessories for brands found exclusively at Macy’s, each creative designed a capsule of spring items, inspired by their perspective and style, while offering customers an elevated fashion experience.

Icons of Style will be available on Macy’s e-commerce and at select locations nationwide starting April 22. The retailer will feature three seasonal collections throughout 2022.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion specifically as it relates to fashion and style is a critical component of how we connect with our consumers,” Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s fashion office, told WWD. “We are proud to announce the second iteration of Icons of Style with a new group of Black visionaries who are bringing their creative excellence to Macy’s.”

One of the collaborators is GooGoo Atkins, a celebrity stylist, who created limited-edition plus-size rtw capsules.

“I was inspired to create this collection because someone who looks like me needed to make clothes for me,” Atkins said. “I have a colorful and feminine personality and my clothes represent that. My followers have said, ‘Goo Goo, if you give us a line, we know it will be intended for us.’ I want my fans and followers to feel like I’ve listened to them, care about them and to know that my heart and soul is in this as gaining their trust is key to me,” she said.

Areeayl Goodwin, a jewelry designer, will create limited-edition jewelry collections for Macy’s. She is a self-taught jewelry artist born and raised in Philadelphia. At the age of 15, she began learning to create jewelry as a form of self-expression. She started her jewelry line while a student at Howard University, and a large demand grew for her work both on campus and beyond. Her pieces have been worn by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Tracee Ellis Ross, Indya Moore, Naomi Osaka and Lil’ Nas X.

“My collection is inspired by pieces that symbolize home so I can feel at home wherever I am. I want people when they wear my jewelry to feel grounded, protected, affirmed and special. My pieces are wearable art and allow the wearer to express themselves in a deep and personal way,” Goodwin said.

Matthew Harris, a handbag, shoe and jewelry designer who designs under the label Mateo, is another designer. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and the son of a seamstress, Harris discovered his true passion — the art of jewelry making — while living in New York City. Each of his pieces are made from 14-karat gold and diamond and precious gemstone accents.

The brand has been worn by Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. His collection was selected by the Smithsonian Museum to be featured and sold at the African American Museum of Art and Culture in Washington, D.C., in 2016 and the Hirshhorn Museum of Contemporary Art in 2017. The brand was a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2017.

Jerome LaMaar, a creative director and stylist, will design a limited-edition unisex collection for the retailer. Bronx-born and -raised, they created their own magical brand called 5:31 in 2013. Ten years after starting, LaMaar opened their own concept store pop-up in the South Bronx called 9J, which showcased art, music, color, design and new thought.

“This collection was inspired by a balance of masculine and feminine vibes — there are no gender norms in my eyes. When the fashion dreamer discovers these clothes, I want them to feel magical, seen, loved and most importantly, happy,” LaMaar said.

Another Icon of Style is Ade Samuel, a celebrity stylist who will design a limited-edition rtw collection. Samuel was born to a family of Nigerian decent and raised in the Bronx. “What inspired this collection was a sense of airiness, color, sophistication and femininity. I wanted to create a chic collection that spoke to me and others who are like minded. I want my consumer to feel sexy, bold, empowered, playful and most importantly themselves,” she said.

The final collaborators are Stella and Blaise Bennett, influencers and models, who will design limited-edition kids’ clothing collections. Stella and Blaise, ages 12 and 10, respectively, live in Orange County, Calif.

