Macy’s is closing 16 of its 36 Story shops following 10 months of testing and learning since launching the format inside its stores, WWD has learned.

Story has been among the most touted elements of the department store’s innovation agenda, along with the rollout of the Backstage in-store and freestanding concept, and Market by Macy’s, a 20,000-square-foot specialty store that debuted in Southlake, Tex., last week with a “curated” offering.