At Madewell, the Evolution Continues for Fall

With its fall 2023 collection, Madewell continues to evolve.

“It really does tie back to the work we started for spring — our effortlessly refined perspective, always rooted in denim,” Joyce Lee, creative director at Madewell, told WWD. The fall collection was launched online and in Madewell stores on Thursday, consistent with past years’ timing.

The focus, Lee said, is to “continue to meet our customers’ needs for everyday dressing. This collection is really rooted in the concept of creating a capsule of high rotation pieces, pieces she is wearing all the time, in different ways. They’re versatile, elevated and timeless wardrobe foundation pieces easily integrated into her wardrobe.

“We continue to stand behind tailored pieces. Relaxed tailoring continues important. Denim is really important because it gives us that casual, easy, everyday grounding. A lot of the things the team designed are separates that pair back effortlessly to the denim. They are designed for layering into the fall season. The weather is crazy but there are pieces for warmer weather and pieces to transition into the colder months.

From Madewell’s fall 2023 collection.

“Some of my favorite items for fall, apart from the denim, are regenerated chino pieces,” Lee said, noting they are inspired by elements of utility and durability. Chinos, said Lee, is a “bigger idea” for Madewell, compared to past seasons, particularly the regenerative aspect of the fabric. Chinos “really complements the denim,” rather than pulling sales away from the denim, she said. “It also brings in an element of color,” such as with a brighter blue chino blazer. There are also chino shorts, paper bag waist chinos and chino vests.

Other important fall Madewell looks are oversize poplin shirting; oxford shirting; a “low key quiet luxury vibe” in bags and footwear; slipdresses; leather jackets and bottoms; loafers shown with and without socks; ballet flats, and “modernized” boots with dressier construction, meaning streamlined silhouettes and less chunky soles but suitable for everyday wear.

With denim, which accounts for about 30 percent of Madewell’s business, key looks include the ’90s straight jean in curvy, petite and tall sizes; the low-slung straight jean; a kick out crop jean with a slight flair at the bottom. “We’re expanding offerings in curvy, petite, and tall fits to ensure that everyone can find their perfect fit and feel confident in their denim,” Lee said.