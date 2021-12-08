Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Sustainability

Is ‘Vegan’ Leather Worse for the Environment Than Real Leather?

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Madison Avenue's first loyalty app is the latest in the local B.I.D.'s ongoing strategy to elevate shopper traffic.

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty
Madison Avenue's new loyalty app.

Merchants on Madison Avenue have a new tool to keep its the well-to-do clientele returning to the luxury venue.

The Madison Avenue Now Client Loyalty Program provides rewards ranging from points to apply to future purchases, various free services, invites to events and gifts for customers shopping or getting their hair done on the avenue.

The program was announced Wednesday by the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District, which works to stimulate shopping and improve experiences along America’s longest luxury shopping venue.

To join the program, you download the free Madison Avenue Now app on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app was developed for Madison Avenue by the retail marketing software company Coniq.

Retailers along Madison Avenue have been impacted by the pandemic and the ensuing flight of residents and office workers to the suburbs, reduced tourism, and even before by the high number of vacant storefronts pockmarking the streets. The loyalty program is just the latest in a battery of strategies orchestrated by the B.I.D. involving special events such as pet-friendly days, holiday celebrations, charity fundraisers and “watch week,” among other events to generate traffic and enthusiasm.

“Madison Avenue is truly an ecosystem, where each business complements the other to create an environment that nurtures and supports its clients,” said Matthew Bauer, president of the Madison Avenue B.I.D.

“Many of the world’s leading fashion and jewelry brands with flagships in our district joined together with our gourmet food shops, restaurants, galleries, salons, and personal service shops with the goal of presenting Madison Avenue as a cohesive destination where clients can fulfill their needs, and consistently and regularly enjoy the best available in the luxury marketplace. Madison Avenue has long had one of the most local and loyal customer bases, and this program will provide a tangible, easy and fun way of saying ‘thank you’ to the clients that make a visit to our district a regular part of their routine.”

Shoppers joining the program will immediately receive rewards from some participating shops, and their loyalty will be rewarded at point levels between zero and 200. Those points may be utilized for offerings at any business taking part in the program, regardless of where those points were earned. There have been similar loyalty programs linking different businesses, but this is the first time the format has been adopted by Madison Avenue.

Six years ago, American Express rolled out a loyalty program called Plenti, enabling shoppers to earn points through a variety of purchases, be it Macy’s or Rite Aid, which could be used for discounts at various retailers. It ended in 2018.

The Madison Avenue loyalty program is initially offering different experiences and shopping incentives such as private styling sessions and consultations, refreshments, gifts, “VIP” treatment at stores, and invitations to trunk shows and collection launches.

According to the B.I.D., 40 Madison Avenue businesses, including stores, galleries, salons and restaurants located between 57th and 86th streets, are participating in the loyalty program. Among them are Akris, Bar Italia, Buccellati, Carolina Herrera New York, De Beers Jewellers, Intermix, Lanvin, Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Morelli, Toka Salon and William Greenberg Jr. Desserts.

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Madison Avenue Looks to Build Loyalty

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad