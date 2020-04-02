Most businesses are closed and the streets are deserted. Yet Madison Avenue merchants are campaigning to keep some business alive during the coronavirus crisis.

The Madison Avenue BID is sponsoring daily, targeted posts on Facebook and Instagram to drive people to a new “Madison Avenue Now” page on madisonavenuebid.org web site to view product arrivals, discounts, delivery options, food takeout offers, and special events available online. The campaign, called “Madison Avenue Now,” kicked off today with offers from Lalique and L’Agence.

“It’s a single page on our web site, listing everyday a different offer or experience from a Madison Avenue store, gallery or restaurant,” Matthew Bauer, president of the Madison Avenue BID, told WWD. “This idea came from the stores themselves. We did a virtual networking reception, a Madison Avenue mixer for in-store staff.” It was an adaptation of the monthly mixers for Madison Avenue store personnel organized by the BID since 2004.

During the recent virtual mixer, “Stores were talking about logistical issues such as how do I get my mail; others talked about what we could do to keep Madison Avenue top of mind while also being very respectful of the fact that people are sick and going through all sorts of economic issues,” Bauer said.

The dedicated Instagram and Facebook posts refer viewers back to the Madison Avenue Now page on the BID’s web site and encourage people to support the community served by the BID, which stands for business improvement district. The Madison Avenue BID extends from East 57th to East 86th Street on Madison Avenue and also encompasses the commercial areas of its adjacent side streets. The district is comprised of about 250 buildings, 500 cooperatives and condominium units and more than 800 businesses.

“This campaign is definitely something that we could continue post-pandemic,” Bauer said. “But for now, everybody recognizes this is a difficult time. We are very concerned about conveying the right tone, and that the stores are a vital part of our communities, and it’s important to keep them going and keeping the staff working as much as possible.”

On the streets themselves, the BID’s “Gleam Team” continues to wipe down parking meters, mail boxes and other surfaces as well as clean the streets. Their uniformed presence also provides a sense of safety and security and act as “ambassadors” for the neighborhood, Bauer said. The 11 members of the Gleam Team wear masks and gloves.