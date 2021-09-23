Madison Avenue Gets Dog Friendly

DOG FRIENDLY: Retailers can be dog lovers — at least 60 of them along Madison Avenue are.

The Madison Avenue Business Improvement District is staging a “Shop With Your Dog” day on Saturday for the combined purposes of encouraging people to adopt dogs, supporting the Humane Society of New York and lifting shopper traffic along the city’s toniest and most fashionable venue.

Doggie bowls will mark participating stores on Madison between 57th and 86th Streets and shoppers can meet dogs for adoption with a percentage of sales going to The Humane Society, which cares for animals in need. There will be outdoor programming from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Madison between 63rd and 64th Streets and 74th and 75th Streets. Broadway’s star dog trainer, Bill Berloni, will show how his dogs perform and share backstage stories from his book “Broadway Tails”; the Humane Society will present “Ask the Vet” talks on pandemic pet care; artist Andrea Caceres will create en plein portraits of dogs; there will be a special guest talk by Candy Pilar Godoy, creator of @Dogs of NYC and Boggie the Pug, and celebrity photographer Andrew Werner will take step-and-repeat portraits of you and your dog.