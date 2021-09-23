Skip to main content
Madison Avenue Gets Dog Friendly

Madison Avenue businesses are supporting the Humane Society of New York and helping to get dogs adopted.

DOG FRIENDLY: Retailers can be dog lovers — at least 60 of them along Madison Avenue are.

The Madison Avenue Business Improvement District is staging a “Shop With Your Dog” day on Saturday for the combined purposes of encouraging people to adopt dogs, supporting the Humane Society of New York and lifting shopper traffic along the city’s toniest and most fashionable venue.

Doggie bowls will mark participating stores on Madison between 57th and 86th Streets and shoppers can meet dogs for adoption with a percentage of sales going to The Humane Society, which cares for animals in need. There will be outdoor programming from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Madison between 63rd and 64th Streets and 74th and 75th Streets. Broadway’s star dog trainer, Bill Berloni, will show how his dogs perform and share backstage stories from his book “Broadway Tails”; the Humane Society will present “Ask the Vet” talks on pandemic pet care; artist Andrea Caceres will create en plein portraits of dogs; there will be a special guest talk by Candy Pilar Godoy, creator of @Dogs of NYC and Boggie the Pug, and celebrity photographer Andrew Werner will take step-and-repeat portraits of you and your dog.

“With over 60 flagship boutiques offering shopping with your dog, this event represents an important milestone in making New York a dog-friendly city,” said Matthew Bauer, president of the Madison Avenue BID. “While visiting Madison Avenue stores, dog owners and dog fans will meet not only veterinary and dog care experts, but have the opportunity to have their dog sketched or photographed.”

Among the brands participating are Giorgio Armani, Chopard, Mark Cross, The House of Creed, Hermès, Wolford, Lafayette 148, Apple, Baccarat, La Maison Du Chocolat, Longchamps, Package and Tod’s.

Bauer said the dog event is part of the BID’s “Welcome Back Saturdays” strategy of programming different kinds of events along Madison Avenue to support the businesses there.

By the storefront of The House of Creed.
