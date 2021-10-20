Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site Exclusively for Black Designers

Six designers will present their collections tonight in a runway presentation called "Manhattan to Motown" in Detroit.

Maison Black
Maison Black landing page. courtesy shot.

Maison Black, an online retail destination for accessible luxury fashion featuring products by Black designers exclusively, will launch Thursday.

Tori Nichel, founder and chief creative officer, developed the site to provide a platform for emerging and established Black designers to launch, showcase and grow their businesses. The business, Maisonblack.shop, is based in New York.

“I created Maison Black to build an ecosystem that fosters design excellence and creativity for Black designers. I want to create a destination for discovery where Black designed products are accessible globally. It is our mission to serve the Black designer community in order to create access, exposure and longevity in the fashion industry,” Nichel said.

A graduate of Fashion Institute of Technology and Michigan State University, Nichel previously worked as a senior designer at Kenneth Cole, head designer at Tibi, designer of her own namesake brand and design director at Sears Holding Corp. before becoming design director at Kohl’s, where she is currently responsible for New York exclusive brands. She has also appeared on NBC’s  “Fashion Star.”

Related Galleries

To celebrate the launch and recognize the city that gave them their start, six Detroit-native designers will present their collection in a runway presentation called “Manhattan to Motown,” in Detroit tonight. They are Apotts (Aaron Potts), Kevan Hall, Isaiah Hemmingway, N’Gai (Nicole King), Truth (Sharryl Cross) and S. McGee Collection (Shawna McGee).

Following the runway presentation, the designers will be present and the collections will be available for purchase at a three-day pop-up shopping experience on Oct. 21 to 23 at Shinola in Detroit.

Asked how she selected this group of designers featured on the site, Nichel, who is also a Detroit native, said, “This special crop of designers bonded through quarantine and created an engaging community of support and shared ideas. Our collective Detroit connection bonded us. Our creative visions we have for the future inspired us. These phenomenal designers exemplify design excellence and embody community togetherness. They are just a few examples of designers the world should know about and I’m honored and humbled to present them to our home, Detroit.”

Maison Black is e-commerce only, and the site will handle fulfillment but doesn’t take an inventory position. Maison Black focuses on advanced contemporary and accessible luxury, with retail price points ranging from $298 to $2,600. She said she plans to roll out a digital magazine this year that will include editorial features. “We will focus now on the [docu-]series, ‘Black Behind the Brands,’ I created and executive produced. This will be Maison Black’s vehicle to share Black stories of the underrepresented, never recognized and amplify their contributions to a multibillion-dollar industry. We intend to disrupt the traditional retail space with game-changing digital experiences that are culturally inclusive for all and expressive.”

Discussing the criteria for being included on the site, Nichel said she’s looking for flawless execution and workmanship of product, manufacturing capabilities that can handle production quantities, and brands that fit into her seasonal fashion and lifestyle curation. The site will focus on women’s wear, select men’s wear, jewelry and handbags. The plan is to expand into home decor next year.

Nichel said her inspiration in founding Maison Black came from an inability to find Black-designed products, as well as the imbalance and lack of access to specialty and luxury retailers and inequalities in funding for Black designers. “Black designers need and deserve a platform and retail space that champions their design excellence and creative expertise while providing opportunity to expand their customer base and/or be a launch pad for their brands and collections. I want to help Black designers grow and scale their businesses. Maison Black is in the business of building legacies and ensuring staying power,” she said.

According to Potts, “Maison Black promises to be a community where Black style and creativity are supported in many ways. Not only does it allow for a retail outlet for Black creativity and entrepreneurship from individuals with proven industry experience, but it also provides a community for Black creatives to help and support one another through the process of creation and selling. And customers who specifically want to support Black talent now have a place to go for accessible luxury created and curated by Black talent.”

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

L.A. Designer Kevan Hall Debuts See Now, Buy Now Collection at New York Fashion Week

Design-minded Companies Come Together to Create Opportunities for Black Designers and Students

A Brief History of Black Designers and  Couture

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maison Black to Unveil E-commerce Site

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad