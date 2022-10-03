×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everything You Need to Know About the Technology Behind Bella Hadid’s Spray-on Dress

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Hermès RTW Spring 2023

Ready, Set, Sell: It’s the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Industry experts share strategies for SMBs to win this holiday shopping season.

Male Small Business Owner Checks Stock
Inflation-weary consumers could pull back on apparel spending. Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

Well, it’s officially the fourth quarter, which is a critical time for retailers and brands as it’s a make-or-break time that hinges on a variety of factors, from the current state of the market to the mood of the consumer. This year, a looming recession is also causing concern. 

As part of a series of reports aimed at offering small- to medium-size businesses a competitive edge this quarter and holiday shopping season, WWD gathered insights from solution providers and industry advisors on how to drive conversions — in-store and online. 

Lisa Bougie, a strategic adviser and former Stitch Fix C-suite executive and Nike general manager, now is the time for SMBs to stay calm and don’t overreact. “Be extremely methodical about any changes you make and be certain they’re not knee-jerk reactions,” Bougie told WWD. “In the face of unforeseen financial challenges, re-forecasting may be necessary, but it needs to be done at a reasonable and clearly defined cadence. Otherwise, you wind up in a constant state of re-forecasting, re-strategizing, and replanning, never giving teams a chance to actually execute the new plan and see results.” 

Related Galleries

It’s also critical to adjust inventory volume and not pricing, Bougie advised. “There may be a case for repricing on commodity products that are competitive and aren’t backed by innovation and uniqueness,” Bougie explained. “However, if you are a premium brand that solves customer pain in ways that are truly differentiated, this might not be the right path. You need to preserve the advantage of those distinctions. Recessions are short-term, cyclical events. Come at them from a position of strength and know your value.” 

Staying calm and not overreacting requires a cool head, which will help SMBs better navigate uncertain economic times. Tim Janaway, a former general manager at Adidas and a strategic adviser, said, “It’s common in tough times to see messages from boards like, ‘Cut 20 percent in operating overheads in all functions, markets and categories.’ Economic uncertainty can result in broad, relatively crude actions. Strategy is often put on hold, and the mood becomes one of survival.” 

“In hindsight, I would recommend a much more differentiated approach,” Janaway said. “Instigate these cost controls, of course, but then decide where to attack, where to defend, and where to exit as initiatives align with your overarching strategy.” Janaway said businesses need to save as much as possible “when you are in the position of exiting or defending, but try to manage some investment or at least maintain resources in areas where you are confident in your ability to attack.” 

“If you can’t afford your original strategy, then reevaluate, adjust it and adapt,” Janaway said. “Focus on where it makes sense — not across the board.” 

Brian O’Malley, a managing partner at Forerunner and a 20-year career veteran in Silicon Valley, recommends that brands adopt a consumer-obsessed approach to product creation. “Instead of trying to innovate and sell your way out of an economically challenging time, go back to your core customers and understand their own struggles,” O’Malley said. “What is going on in their business? Where are the dollars flowing? How do they keep their jobs? So frequently we can get wrapped up in our own mess that we forget who we’re really trying to serve and how they need us to show up in their lives.” 

O’Malley also warned of the pricing trap and said brands need to be careful “not to chase their plans with excessive promotions. First off, this has a negative brand impact. Second, it can train customers to buy on discount, which can permanently damage margins. And third, it can attract a clientele that won’t be as sticky as existing customers. It’s better to take the plan and cost structure down a bit than do unnatural things to preserve a revenue number.” 

Chris Hull, senior vice president of men’s at Rothy’s, recommended making SKU rationalization a top priority as well as tightening lines as much as possible to avoid over-assortment. “Having the right product mix is more important than ever,” Hull said. “Be extra diligent about making sure that every new product you create fills a specific and important role in the line, that there is demand for it, and that you have the data to back it up. Then take it a step further and drop any popular styles that appeal to the same audience and will likely wind up cannibalizing each other’s sales.” 

“The goal is to reduce risk and increase line efficiency by maximizing appeal across consumer segments with the smallest number of high-performing SKUs possible. Less is more in a recession,” Hull added. 

SKU rationalization is clearly a discipline, but it could get corrupted by inventory disruptions. Mark Simon, chief technology officer at Celigo, said SMBs need to think long-term. “Persistent supply chain bottlenecks have motivated many retailers to shore up inventories earlier than usual to ensure physical and virtual shelves are stocked during the critical sales season,” Simon said. “However, slumping demand from inflation-hit customers has caused goods to pile up, and businesses are resorting to ad-hoc strategies, such as price cuts and stashing inventory in transport equipment, to manage excess inventory.” 

“While these approaches may provide retailers with short-term relief, they will ultimately create compounding consequences that exacerbate the strains in already-stressed supply chains,” Simon said, adding that any changes made to alleviate immediate pain “should also take into account long-term impact, and preference must be given to priorities that put you in a position to scale your business, improve the customer experience and generate revenue in the long run.” 

Simon said while larger projects may be needed to generate a big long-term impact, “don’t overlook lower-risk, smaller opportunities to improve operational efficiency and customer experience as long as they fit into your larger strategy. 

Regarding customer experience, marketing and shopper engagement, Saranya Babu, chief marketing officer of Cloudinary, told WWD that as online shopping overtakes in-store shopping sales, “small businesses heading into the holiday shopping season should embrace the trends that are driving next-generation e-commerce.” 

Babu offered three strategies and approaches to engage shoppers better. The first is to harness the power of visual media. “E-commerce sites need to provide engaging visual experiences to online consumers to capture their attention, give them a deeper understanding of products, and help them make purchasing decisions,” Babu said. “To do this, businesses can implement 360-degree views of products or add augmented reality features to let shoppers experience and visualize products in their homes.” 

Babu noted that while managing the images, videos and product information required to do this “can be a laborious and time-consuming process, it doesn’t have to be. An AI-powered digital asset management solution can automate and optimize the delivery of brand assets across different channels.” 

Babu also suggested leveraging personalized and shoppable videos. “With the popularity of TikTok and Instagram Reels, businesses should look to leverage interactive videos in their strategy,” Babu explained. “But with so much content available online, it’s become increasingly difficult to reach and grow an audience. That’s why personalization is key for businesses to stand out. For video, this can include zooming into specific areas of the product based on what you know about a viewer’s interests, purchase history, or location. Or having custom captions overlaid on the video, which can be personalized to a specific language or currency based on the viewer’s location.” 

Babu also said SMBs could tap into the value of micro-browsers and peer referrals. “Micro-browsers are the miniature previews of site content we see in text messages and messaging apps like Slack, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger when links are shared,” Babu said. “With more consumers shopping on their smartphones than ever — and as shoppers share product recommendations and holiday wish lists with their friends and family — businesses should tap into the value of micro-browsers.” 

Using data can also improve customer engagement and conversions. David Chinn, chief executive officer and cofounder of Lexer, said SMBs need to improve their marketing relevancy. “In order to successfully segment your customers, you must first break down any siloed customer data sources into a single customer view,” Chinn said. “With this single source of truth, you can now understand the entire relationship you have with each customer.” 

In closing, Robert Gilbreath, general manager at ShipStation, said it is important that SMBs “brace for a holiday season different from what they’ve experienced over the past two years. Understand that this year, the ball is in the consumer’s court. From 2020 to 2021, consumer demand outweighed merchant inventory and supply chain capabilities, contributing to high sales and low product stock. Now, that uptick in demand could sharply decline due to inflation and consumers’ preference to save this holiday season. The apparel industry is poised to take a hit from this.” 

Regarding fulfillment, Gilbreath said SMBs need to also be prepared for heightened consumer expectations around returns. “Fast and free shipping is already the status quo, and attitudes toward returns are quickly following suit,” Gilbreath said. “A returns policy impacts whether a consumer even makes a purchase in the first place. Consumers want to buy multiple sizes or colors of an item online and then use free shipping to return what they don’t want.” 

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Hot Summer Bags

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

It's the Make-or-Break Fourth Quarter

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad