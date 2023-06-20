Managing Inventories, a Seasonal Quandary

This year, even conservative inventory planning might still leave retailers with an excess.

Between inflation, the continuing fear of recession, depleted savings and rising levels of credit, and the resumption of student loan payments by September, consumer spending is eroding further than anyone expected. While spending on travel, services and certain nondiscretionary categories has been good, sales of spring fashion and other discretionary categories have been disappointing, forcing retailers to trigger additional markdowns to clear goods and putting pressure on margins.

“Inventory being down might still be too much inventory,” observed Simeon Siegel, managing director and senior analyst at BMO Capital Markets. “We are watching the overhang of demand issues drive promotions more than the issue of having too much inventory.”

“Fitch expects retailers to continue fighting volume declines in 2023, with inventory management and cost control key to protecting operating results,” David Silverman, senior director at Fitch Ratings, wrote in a note on May retail sales. “May’s 4 percent growth in retail sales, excluding auto and gas, versus 2022, and somewhat better than expected month/month increase, support the theme of a strong but softening consumer,” Silverman said. “Discretionary categories like electronics, furniture and home improvement continue to show some of the weaker results with restaurants among the strongest, reversing pandemic-era behavior which benefitted these goods categories.”

“Companies have done a a good job pulling inventories back but what they didn’t expect was how significant the current slowdown would be. So as far as pulling back, it hasn’t been enough,” said one retail chief executive officer who requested anonymity. “The degree of this consumer slowdown was just not foreseen. While stores pulled inventories back down, in hindsight they wished they pulled down more.”

One Southern-based senior-level retail executive had a somewhat different view. “Right now, retail inventories overall are in pretty good shape. There are some pockets where they’re not and it’s been a tough quarter but stores are managing through it. The challenge is, most retailers were anticipating that fall [2023] would be better. If business doesn’t get better, you’re going to have a problem.”

Retail sources contacted agreed that given the unprecedented jumble of macroeconomic forces accelerating shifts in consumer spending, managing inventories has become as tricky as ever. It’s requiring greater agility at buying and selling, flexible open-to-buys to “chase” orders as positive trends emerge, better data and deeper consumer insights, and faster supply chains.

Retailers bought fall 2023 fashion conservatively. As Joor, the business-to-business digital wholesale platform for the luxury, fashion and home sectors, indicated in a statement provided to WWD: “While overall wholesale gross merchandise value is slightly up, we are seeing a slowdown in enterprise wholesale transaction volume on fall 2023 collections. We have more than 100 enterprise retailers (typically department stores with numerous locations) from around the world using the platform. However, the decline in GMV from enterprise retailers is coming from a slowdown in North America of minus 18 percent, whereas enterprise retailers based in Europe, the Middle East and Africa are up 5 percent in GMV.

“For brands that place orders on Joor for their direct-to-consumer channels, we are seeing a decrease in GMV of minus 20 percent as compared to last year, probably reflective of the slowdown of e-commerce,” Joor added.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates on monthly retail inventory levels show that inventories are still growing as consumer demand wanes. In March, inventories stood at $775.82 billion up from $752.4 billion in January. By sector, department store inventories stood at $22.46 billion last March versus $21.52 billion in January; apparel and accessory stores stood at $62.07 billion last March versus $57.8 billion in January, and general merchandise chains were at $101.17 billion last March versus $96.75 billion in January.

Retailers are ratcheting up the markdowns. Gap has been advertising an extra 40 percent on top of the 40 percent off what was the regular price, though some items were excluded from the deal. Kate Spade also offered an extra 40 percent off sale styles as part of an end-of-season sale, including a Lizzie medium flap backpack discounted last week to $119, from the original $359 price. Lands’ End offered 60 percent off overstocks. And days earlier, Saks promoted $50 off every $200 spent.

While ordering for fall/holiday 2023 may not have been conservative enough, retailers have been assuring the investment community and media that they’re taking the appropriate steps to rein in what they’ve got.

“Definitely our consumer, particularly on the Macy’s side, is under a lot of pressure,” Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette told WWD earlier this month when the company issued its first-quarter financials. “They’re become quite choosey where they put their spend and they are buying closer to need.” Gennette said Macy’s Inc. would take more aggressive markdowns in the second quarter, adding, “We are deeply committed to going into the third quarter with the right number of units.”

Nordstrom Inc. CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a conference call, “Customer demand continues to be pressured under the current economic backdrop” and that “managing with leaner and more current inventories” was among the company’s top priorities.

At Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are managing inventory tightly and each brand is in a position to chase demand,” Fran Horowitz, CEO, said when the company reported its first-quarter figures.

Zara is said to have a good handle on inventory, largely because it creates product on a short timeline, ordering two to three months in advance, enabling it to adjust more quickly to sales trends. For retailers operating on a more traditional schedule of ordering six months in advance, it’s more challenging to adjust.

On the luxury side, reports have been surfacing that affluent customers are spending less on discretionary items, and shifting their dollars toward travel and services. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group, said NMG’s inventory is up compared to last year, but added, “We’re really making sure we enter the next fiscal year with our inventory much more aligned with the demand we have. There will be some pressure on margin in the fourth quarter,” which for NMG concludes at the end of July.

With inventory, it can be a viscious cycle. Retailers were short on inventory in 2021 because the ports were bottlenecked, the supply chain was broken, and consumer demand rose as the pandemic eased. They reacted by ordering heavily to make sure they would have enough goods in the season ahead. But the strategy backfired when both the old goods and new goods arrived as the supply chain eased, creating excesses, which were compounded by the sudden drop in consumer demand by mid-2022 significantly because of inflation. Moody’s in November reported inflation was lifting the average household spend in America by $433 a month.

“Anybody who has a big miss in sales has a big inventory problem,” said one former CEO. “It’s mostly manageable but requires more markdowns, which will put pressure on margins. Low-to-middle-income consumers are trading down. They’re accepting lesser brands and trading into off-price.…You have to be more conservative and leave yourself open to chase,” meaning having the open-to-buy to reorder goods that are selling out.

“Definitely retailing is more challenging, more volatile. People are wondering when the recession is coming. On Aug. 30, student loan payments resume, and that’s really a big factor for the Millennial customer. Consumers are already strapped. They’re tapping their credit. There’s inflation, and spending on travel and services is up. The situation is going to get worse before it gets better. Interest rates rising makes it harder to borrow and that’s slowing down growth. Unemployment is still low but at some point will kick up and that will further slow consumer demand.”

One supplier to mass retailers told WWD: “China announced exports dropped 5 percent. That is a huge number and a clear sign of shrinking demand globally. For U.S. retailers, spring never happened. The weather was cold nationally and a lot of seasonal merchandise has to be marked down but retailers still have to bring in fall. The slowdown is real. They bought very light for fall/winter 2023, and I don’t know if going into fall/winter they will still have a lot of carry over. But everybody was cautious. I don’t think there will be a huge issue with cancellations for fall.”

“To me it feels like a tale of two cities,” said another vendor of branded goods. “Some retailers are doing well, some are not. Consumers are definitely shifting to nondiscretionaries, consumables, but it may not be wise to be too conservative. I think sporting goods stores, like Dick’s, and off-pricers like TJ Maxx are doing well.”

“The idea that everyone continues to fear that a recession is almost here has led to a more conservative approach to buying by management teams, and by consumers,” Siegel said. “People have been talking about this impending recession for so long.”

At Vince, “We’ve been really cautious,” said CEO Jack Schwefel. “Inventories are a little bit up now but we feel good about the inbound. Inventories are in a good place. We’ve been paying attention to it religiously. We’re not going to have a big glut. Domestic department stores are buying more cautiously for fall, and in a lot of cases they rely on brands to be holding inventory, so they could get a second bite of the apple” if consumer demand suddenly picks up.

For the last quarter, “While we had a moderate increase in our Vince inventory balance, primarily related to higher replenishment inventory and carryover fall inventory compared to last year, as we have discussed, we are pleased with the sequential improvement we have made with respect to our inventory balances,” said Schwefel. “We continue to believe we will return to more normalized inventory levels in the second half of fiscal 2023, reflecting actions taken to move through units as well as more conservative buys for current season inventory.”