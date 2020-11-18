Mango, the Spanish fashion brand, expects its online sales to reach 800 million euros this year and top 1 billion euros in 2021.

The 2020 online figure represents a 40 percent increase over last year’s 564 million euros generated online. From the start of this year until October, online turnover was 5 percent above the 564 million euros achieved in all of 2019.

“Reaching 1 billion euros is something we would never have imagined when we launched our e-commerce in 2000. It is a hugely ambitious target, but we are going to put all our efforts and hard work into achieving it,” said Elena Carasso, Mango’s online and customer director.

The company had total 2019 sales of 2.374 billion euros, of which 24 percent were generated through e-commerce. Mango is considered one of the first companies in the fashion retail sector to launch e- commerce.

The Barcelona-based retailer reported that the increase in online sales is partly due to the almost 3 million new online customers the firm has added this year, 900,000 of whom were added during the months of lockdown, when turnover grew by more than 50 percent.

A Mango best-selling top this season.

Many other fashion retailers have reported accelerating online sales growth due to the pandemic and the resulting sheltering-in.

Mango did not disclose any figures for its brick-and-mortar store fleet. Mango currently has about 2,100 stores operating in more than 110 countries.

During these months, Mango has implemented various initiatives to meet the online shopper demand, transferring more than 200,000 garments from the brick-and-mortar channel to the online one. Mango also extended its return policy to 60 days and increased its digital marketing spend by over 30 percent so far this year. Mango said it is personalizing its communications with customers to a greater degree.

Among the projects in the works, Mango is adding technologies based on artificial intelligence to improve after-sales service; self-service and automation tools to speed transactions and other customer functions to increase their satisfaction, and integrating omnichannel capabilities with franchises, such as using the stock of a store for online orders.